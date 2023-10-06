Wigan Warriors and Hull KR face each other in the Super League semi-finals as they hope to make it to the Grand Final at Old Trafford next Saturday

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will go head to head at the DW Stadium in the Super League play-off semi-final. The two teams are battling it out for place in the final at Old Trafford where they will be paired with the winners of St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

Wigan won the League Leaders’ Shield and they boast an impressive record of 20 victories and just seven defeats this season, while Hull KR have won 16 of their 27 games while suffering 11 defeats.

The match is expected to attract huge interest from rugby league fans around the world as both teams have ambitions of glory. But when is Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors and how can fans keep up to date with all of the games’ talking points? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors?

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will face off in the Super League play-off semi-final on Saturday 7 October and the game will kick off at 12.45pm UK time. The two teams last met in August with Wigan recording a comfortable 64-6 home win. However, Hull enjoyed more success in their last game against Wigan a month earlier when they beat them 11-10 in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

What TV channel is Wigan Warriors v Hull KR on?

Sky Sports and Channel 4 will both provide comprehensive coverage of the clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors. Coverage on Channel 4 begins at 12.30 as Adam Hills takes presenting duties.

Sky Sports Arena’s coverage begins slightly earlier at 12.15pm. Fans can stream the game through SkyGo and All4 and both services have apps which can be downloaded as well.

Who is the favourite?

