Scotland are looking to keep their hopes of a Grand Slam alive on a trip to Paris.
Gregor Townsend’s men are playing Les Bleus at the Parc De France in the third round of the Six Nations. Having won the first two games, the Scottish side are trying to keep the winning momentum going.
Advertisement
Advertisement
France are looking to revive their title hopes after losing to Ireland in Dublin in the previous round. Ireland and England have already won their respective games in the competition this weekend.
The highly anticipated game at the Parc De France has already provided plenty of drama in the first half. Two players have been sent off for head contact.
But who is the man with the whistle?
Nika Amashukeli is the referee at the Parc De France on Sunday (26 February). He is a Georgian referee and is just 28 years old.
Born in 1994, Nika became hooked on the game of rugby after watching his native side in action at the 2007 World Cup. He was once stabbed after a match but that has not quelled his love of the game.
Advertisement
Advertisement
France vs Scotland is his first Six Nations game, but he has had the whistle for seven other tier one games. He was the referee for Ireland’s win over South Africa in the 2022 autumn internationals.
Nika is a candidate for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.
Who are the touch judges?
The men with the flags on the side line are Karl Dickson and Andrea Piardi, both are referees in their own rights. Dickson is a former English rugby union player, having spent time with Harlequins during his career.
Following his retirement, Dickson took up the whistle. Piardi is an Italian referee and has had the whistle for games in the United Rugby Championship as well as the Champions Cup.