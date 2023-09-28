Wayne Barnes is the referee for Scotland vs Romania

Scotland will be aiming for a strong performance when they face Romania in the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

The Scots are hunting for a bonus point win in the quest to qualify for Pool B and make it to the knock-out stages. Gregor Townsend and his men will have one eye on next week's blockbuster clash with Ireland.

Scotland will be hoping to follow in South Africa and the Irish's footsteps by securing a convincing win over Romania. The eastern European side conceded 82 points against Irelanad and 76 against the Springbok.

The game will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille on Saturday (30 September) night. But who will be the match officials for it?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Romania?

English referee Wayne Barnes. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Experienced match official Wayne Barnes will take charge of the game in Lille on Saturday night. It is his third match of the tournament, including taking charge of Wales' 40-6 win over Australia last weekend.

Barnes has refereed at five world cup - making his debut in 2007, the last time the tournament was held in France. The 44-year-old is one of the highest respected English referees and in 2017 broke the all time Premiership appearances record for a referee - going on to make even more appearances in the years since that achievement.

He has taken charge of games at the 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and now the 2023 world cups.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Irish officials Andrew Brace and Chris Busby will be the touch judges/ assistant referees for the match in Lille on Saturday night. Brace has refereed two games so far in the tournament.

The TMO for the match is New Zealand referee Brendon Pickerill.

