Luke Pearce will be the match official for South Africa vs Tonga

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Africa will be looking to get back on track at the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

The Springboks came out on the losing side of a titanic pool stage clash with Ireland in round three. It was a tight affair with the Irish winning by just five points - 13-8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Africa are still in control of their destiny and a victory against Tonga would go a long way towards securing a spot in the knock out stages of the tournament. Springboks beat Scotland on the opening weekend and put 76 points past Romania in the second round.

The game against Tonga is South Africa's final group stage game - with next weekend being a rest one for the Springboks. Meanwhile Tonga are waiting to record their first point of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Heavy defeats against Ireland and Scotland have left the Pacific Islander's fourth in Pool B - ahead of Romania on points different alone. Tonga will be hoping for improvement in their penultimate game at the tournament.

But who will be the match officials for South Africa vs Tonga at Stade de Marseille, Marseille on Sunday (1 October) night. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Springboks vs Tonga?

English referee Luke Pearce. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

English official Luke Pearce will be the match official for the final pool stage game of round four on Sunday night. It is his first game as a referee since the second round match between All Blacks and Namibia - but he did serve as an assistant for Wales vs Australia.

The 35-year-old official made his world cup debut in Japan and has returned for the 2023 tournament in France. Pearce has officiated games in the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge Cup, European Champions Cup and international test matches since making his debut as a referee in 2009. His first tier one international match came in 2017 with Argentina vs Georgia.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Pearce will be joined by English officials Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley as his touch judges for the game in Marseille on Sunday night. It is a busy weekend for Carley who is also refereeing the key Pool A clash between New Zealand and Italy on Friday.

Ridley will also be an assistant referee for the All Blacks vs Italy game on 29 September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian official Brett Cronan will be the TMO for the game in Marseille.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all of the games live. The match will be broadcast on ITV1 - and ITVX - on Sunday night.