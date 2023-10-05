Match officials for Tonga vs Romania have been confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tonga and Romania go into the final weekend of the Rugby World Cup pool stages looking for their first win of the tournament.

Both teams are yet to pick up a point in the competition after tough matches against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa. However the final Pool B match in Lille is a chance for the sides to go out on a high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonga put in an improved display against world champions Springboks in the fourth round - despite the 49-18 socreline. Yet it was still not enough to score a bonus point for the Pacific Islanders.

Romania have not scored since they bagged the first try against Ireland on the opening weekend. The European side have conceded 76 points and then 84 against South Africa and Scotland respectively.

But who will be the match officials for the game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille on Sunday, 8 October? Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Tonga vs Romania?

Australian official Angus Gardner will be taking charge of the Pool B game in Lille this weekend. It is the first match he has refereed since the Italy vs Uruguay game in the third round of the tournament.

Angus Gardner. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gardner has also served as an assistant referee throughout the competition's group stage. He ran the touchlines for Argentina's win over Chile last week.

The Australian referee took up the whistle in 1999, aged 15, and became a full time referee in 2015. He took charge of his first test match in 2011 between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu and has since gone on to take charge of matches at the 2019 and 2023 world cups.

He was also an assistant at the 2015 world cup - meaning this tournament is his third one so far in his career.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Gardner will be joined by experienced French official Mathieu Raynal and English Christophe Ridley as his touch judges/ assistant referees. Raynal has taken charge of a number of matches during the group stages including Wales vs Georgia earlier in the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ridley has served as a touch judge throughout the pool stages - it is his first tournament.

The TMO will be Irish official Brian MacNeice. It will be his second game of the weekend in the hot seat after England vs Samoa.

How to watch Tonga vs Romania?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) are the exclusive broadcasters for the world cup in the UK. The match will be the first game of the tournament to be shown on ITV3 - with the NFL in London on ITV1 and touring car championship on ITV4.