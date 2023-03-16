Scotland will welcome Italy to Murrayfield for the round five game in Six Nations

Scotland are looking to end their Six Nations Championship on a high.

Gregor Townsend’s men are smarting after back-to-back defeats, which have left them in third place in the table. The dreams of winning the title or the triple crown have been dashed, but they will be looking to finish with a strong win at Murrayfield.

Italy are looking to avoid the wooden spoon by picking up a win. A damaging loss to Wales in Italy in the last round has left them languishing at the bottom of the table, but a victory over Scotland could see them move back above Wales - if they also lose to France.

BBC will provide coverage of Scotland vs Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday (18 March). The game will kick off at 12.30pm and it is the first of three games to take place on the same day.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Italy?

Angus Gardner. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The man with the whistle at Murrayfield on Saturday will be Angus Gardner. He is an Australian referee and has been taking charge of matches in Super Rugby since 2012.

His first game in Super Rugby as a referee was between the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels and he became a full-time referee in 2015. Gardner refereed at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, having been selected as an assistant referee for the 2015 tournament.

Gardner has previously been the man with the whistle for Six Nations games before, having taken charge of France vs Ireland in the competition last year.

English referee Matthew Carley and Wales’ Craig Evans will be the assitants running the touch lines during the clash at Murrayfield.

Who is the TMO?