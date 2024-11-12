I have a love-hate relationship with running in the dark during winter.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the one hand it is great because it is dark so less people can see you and it is colder so you don’t get as hot as in the summertime with a red face. But during the winter it is harder to get outside for a run because it is freezing and then as a woman you have to think of the safety aspect of going out to run in the dark.

You must always think of your safety whenever you are going out on a run - but especially when you are running in the dark. Runner’s World UK conducted its Reclaim Your Run research and found that running in the dark was something that female runners found particularly daunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 2,000-plus women surveyed, 34% of respondents said that they only run when it’s light outside, while 54% said that they’d run outside anytime, but would avoid certain places when it’s dark. As a runner myself there are steps I take to ensure that I am as safe as possible when I run outside in the dark. Listed below are my top tips that you can incorporate to feel more safe during your winter training.

1. Don’t wear headphones

This is something I have stopped doing. I used to think I could never run without headphones but it is actually really great as you focus more on your rhythm and breath. Plus it is so important not to wear them during the dark evenings. If you have your headphones on you won’t be able to hear anything around you.

If say, in the worst case scenario, someone was behind you, if you had headphones on you wouldn’t hear them. It’s really important to go without so you can be more alert to traffic, cars, and people.

2. Wear reflective clothing

This really helps to stay safe when running in the dark as bright clothing will help cars to see you when you are running on pavements. If you don’t wear reflective clothing you are more likely to be run over and not seen by drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most effective ways of being seen by oncoming traffic and pedestrians is also to wear a head torch. Various types of head torch are available, from the budget-friendly to the top-of-the-range, but try to go for one with a decent battery life.

3. Share your location

If you have your location shared with friends and family for example on Find My iPhone, this is great, as it will allow people to track where you are if you are out on a run. Always take your phone as if there is an emergency you can easily contact someone. Purchasing a vest jacket will be a great investment as you can store your phone in here, amongst other things such as gels and your keys.

With getbsafe.com, you have access to a panic alarm, can share your location with friends and family and even run with a friend virtually to make sure you get home safely. Strava Beacon also allows users to share their real-time location with up to three safety contacts. Garmin LiveTrack also allows you to send a message with your name, LiveTrack link and GPS location (if available) to your emergency contacts, and sends an automated message to them when your Garmin watch detects an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Tell someone

If you are going out on a run in the dark on your own tell someone where you’re going, what route you’re taking and the approximate time it will take you. If you live alone you can choose someone to call when you get back from your run and tell them to expect your call. It is better to be more cautious and it will give you peace of mind when you are out on your run that someone knows where you are and you have directly spoken to them.

5. Change your running routes

If you use Strava a lot then it is worth perhaps changing your running route once in a while - as it will be easy for others to know which route you take. Try going a different way around you area on pavements, making sure it is still in a lit up and safe area. Also make ensure that your end and start are hidden on Strava to increase your privacy.

6. Run in safe areas

Always avoid running through isolated or poorly lit areas where it’s difficult to see what’s around you. Avoid parks, alleys or areas with uneven terrain as this can also be risky, especially if you’re not familiar with the route. Stick to well-trafficked streets with pavements where there’s more visibility and people around.

Make sure to run against the traffic so you can take notice of potential dangers. You can notice headlights this way and get out of the way of cars and other road users fast and safely.