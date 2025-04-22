Surrey Cricket Club, Valley End powers on new solar panel installation Supporting UK 'Cricket Net Zero' Initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Valley End Cricket Club (VECC) has taken another significant step towards sustainability with the installation of solar panels on the roof of their cricket clubhouse. This significant milestone is a crucial part of the club's ambitious "Cricket Net Zero" initiative, aimed at reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in community sports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The solar panel installation has been made possible through the generous support grants from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Surrey County Council (SCC). The project has been skilfully executed by Sphere Energy Solutions, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in the UK. Their expertise and commitment to sustainability have ensured a seamless transition to clean energy for VECC.

The newly installed solar panels will provide a reliable source of renewable energy to power the club's operations, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and significantly lowering carbon emissions. This initiative is expected to serve as a showcase and inspiration for other local sports clubs to adopt similar green practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Monk, Chairman of Valley End Cricket Club, commented: "We are incredibly proud to be pioneering this initiative in grassroots cricket and we are incredibly grateful to the invaluable support from the ECB and SCC as we take another step closer to our ‘Cricket Net Zero’ initiative.

VECC "Cricket Net Zero"

“Our commitment to the 'Cricket Net Zero' initiative is a testament of our passionate responsibility towards the environment, local communities and future generations of cricketers.

“Even though we are in the midst of Winter, we can see via our new energy app that we are already generating electricity which we are excitedly squirreling away for when the cricket season starts in late Spring. Solar powered showers for all awaits.”

Tom Paull, Director at Sphere Energy Solutions, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with VECC on their journey to sustainability. The installation of solar panels will not only help reduce the club's carbon footprint but also pave the way for a more eco-conscious approach to sports management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The "Cricket Net Zero" initiative by VECC is a forward thinking program that aims to integrate sustainability into all aspects of the club, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and community engagement in eco-friendly practices.”

Surrey Cricket Club, Valley End powers on new solar panel installation

Ray Ferris, Club Development Officer of Valley End Cricket Club, commented: "By working closely with cricket authorities, council bodies & local businesses, we have been able to implement trailblazing environmental projects to benefit our members and the local community”.

VECC environmental projects to date include:

●Creating an environmental walkway around our site

●Provided access to a wood, surrounded by wildflower planting

●Developing an outdoor classroom under a wooded copse

●Expanded our use of electric ground-keeping equipment

●Installing a composting process to use the grass and leaves that we clear from our ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Cruse, Director of Facilities at the ECB, said: “We’re always delighted to be able to support grassroots cricket and we’re delighted to have provided funding for this project at Valley End CC. Across England and Wales, our focus is on making cricket the most welcoming and inclusive sport. New and improved facilities help to do exactly that, providing a brilliant space for all members of the community to play or watch sport and develop friendships that last for life.”

In 2022 VECC received the “UK’s Greenest Cricket Ground” award by The Cricketer magazine.

https://www.thecricketer.com/Topics/grassroots/valley_end_surrey_greenest_cricket_ground_award_2022.html

For further information and to discuss partnership opportunities, please email [email protected]