Cameron Norrie is playing in the Australian Open third round on Friday and will face Czech star Jiri Lehecka

British number one Cameron Norrie is through to the third round of the Australian Open after beating Constant Lestienne in four sets in yesterday’s second round fixture.

Norrie faced Frenchman Luca van Assche in the first round, beating him 7-6 6-0 6-3 before taking on van Assche’s compatriot Lestienne and winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-3. Norrie has never been able to reach the fourth round of an Australian Open having previously reached the third round in 2021 where he ultimately lost to the world number two Rafael Nadal.

Norrie, who is seeded 11th, is now one of just three British players left in the singles’ tournament after Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the second round. The 20-year-old US Open champ lost out to Coco Gauff in their second round fixture while Kyle Edmunds was knocked out following his first round defeat to Italian star Jannik Sinner.

27-year-old South African born Norrie is joined by Andy Murray - who faces Thanasi Kokkinakis later this morning for a place in the third round - and Dan Evans. Evans reached the third round earlier today beating Jeremy Chardy 6-4 6-4 6-1 and he is now set to take on Andrey Rublev on Friday.

When is Cameron Norrie next playing?

The 27-year-old will play his third round match tomorrow morning, Friday 20 January, and has been given an estimated start time of 4.30am GMT. He is set to play on the Kia Arena in Melbourne Park.

Jiri Lehecka will take on Cameron Norrie in third round of Australian Open

Who is Cameron Norrie’s opponent?

Norrie will face the 21-year-old Czech star Jiri Lehecka who is currently ranked 80th. This is the furthest Lehecka has reached in a Grand Slam having previously been knocked out of the French and US Open and Wimbledon in the first round last year. Lehecka and Norrie have met twice previously - Auckland Classic and Davis Cup Finals - with the Briton winning in three sets on both occasions.

Lehecka beat Borna Coric in straight sets 6-3 6-3 6-3 in his first round before taking on American tennis star Christopher Eubanks in the second. The Czech 21-year-old won 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3. The winner of this fixture will face either Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, who is seeded 28th, or Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded sixth in the tournament.

How to watch Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to aquire a subscription.

When is the Australian Open final?

The men’s final will take place on Sunday 29 January 2023 and Novak Djokovic is the bookies’ favourite to lift the trophy for what would be his tenth time. 2022 defending champion Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the second round after succumbing to a hip injury against Mackenzie McDonald.

