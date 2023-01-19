British tennis star Dan Evans has reached the third round of the Australian Open and will face fifth seed Andrey Rublev

British number two Dan Evans overcame a controversy filled match against France’s Jeremy Chardy to reach the third round of the Australian Open. He now joins Cameron Norrie at this stage of the tournament and will hope to be joined by Andy Murray who is currently battling it out in the second round against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Evans beat the 35-year-old Chardy 6-4 6-4 6-1 in a match in which the Frenchman argued at length with the German umpire Miriam Bley over a ball that had fallen out of his pocket during play. In circumstances such as these, the point is usually replayed but as the umpire did not notice until a split second after Chardy netted, the point was awarded to Evans.

Speaking after his win, Evans said: “I know Jeremy relatively well, so I didn’t really want it to sour the match. If it was someone I didn’t know so well, I’d be hoping he was getting fired up and a bit angry with the situation. I don’t really know what to make of what happened. I don’t really know who was in the right and who was in the wrong. It was just a pretty awkward situation.”

However, Evans will now look ahead to his upcoming fixture as he prepares to face on of the top seeds of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Dan Evan’s third round fixture...

When is Dan Evans’ third round match?

Dan Evans will play his third round Australian Open fixture on Saturday 21 January 2023 and the timing and location of the fixture is yet to be determined.

An enraged Chardy speaks to chair umpire Miriam Bley

Who is Dan Evans’ opponent?

32-year-old Evans will take on the Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev. Rublev is currently ranked at number six in the world and has previously reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open (2021). The 25-year-old has also recahed the French and US Open last eight as well as the last 16 of Wimbledon.

Rublev has 12 ATP career titles to his name and beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-2 and Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-3 to reach the third round in Melbourne. The two stars have meet six times in total, each winning three matches apiece.

The latest fixture came at the 2022 Canadian Masters and saw Dan Evans win in two sets in the round of 32. The winner of this third round match will then face either Ugo Humbert of Holger Rune in the last 16.

How to watch Dan Evans in action

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to aquire a subscription.

When is the Australian Open final

The men’s Australian Open final will take place on Sunday 29 January and Novak Djokovic is currently the bookies’ favourite to take what will be his tenth Australian title and 22nd Grand Slam. The 2022 Champion Rafael Nadal suffered a hip injury in his second round fixture and was consequently knocked out by Mackenzie McDonald.

