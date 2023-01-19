Coco Gauff defeated British hopeful Emma Raducanu in second round of Australian Open. How to watch third round of TV

The American rising superstar Coco Gauff is in the third round of the Australian Open following her second round win over British number one Emma Raducanu. Gauff, 18, beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-4 in her opening fixture before coming up against 2021 US Open champion, Raducanu. The seventh seed prevailed winning in two sets, 6-3 7-6 (7-4), thus ending Raducanu’s hopes of another Grand Slam title.

Speaking after the match, Gauff said: “I told myself to hang in there, Emma played really good tennis towards the end of the match. It was a good quality match for the most part. This was a long anticipated match-up so I’m glad it was a good match for the crowd.”

Her opponent, Raducanu, said of the match: “I think I had a lot of chances and I was creating quite a few. Losing obviously sucks a bit. Coco is a great mover, great athlete. She puts another ball in play, so you feel like you have to squeeze it closer to the line and then she teases errors out of you.”

Here is all you need to know as Coco Gauff prepares for her third round fixture...

When is Coco Gauff next playing?

Gauff will next be in action in Melbourne Park on Friday 20 January 2023 and she has been given an estimated start time of 3.15am GMT, but this is set to change depending on the length of the preceding matches. She will play on the Rod Laver Arena.

Gauff and Raducanu following Gauff’s second round win

Who is Coco Guaff’s opponent?

Gauff, who is currently ranked number seven in the world, will take on fellow compatriot Bernarda Pera. The 28-year-old is currently ranked 44th in the WTA rankings and the third round is the furthest she has progressed in any Grand Slam.

The Croatian-born American tennis player has previously reached the second round of both the US and French Open and has two career titles to her name. She beat Moyuka Uchijima, 2-6 6-3 6-1 and Qinwen Zheng 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

This will be the first time the two Americans have played each other in a professional match and the winner will face either Jelena Ostapenko or Kateryna Baindl in the fourth round.

How to watch Coco Gauff’s next match

Eurosports’ Discovery+ has all the action from Melbourne Park and viewers can sign up for an account from £6.99/month or £59.99/year. Discovery+ is now also available for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers at no extra cost.

Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ discovery+ Entertainment pass will now be able to access the discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded. Go to the Sky TV website to find out more on how to aquire a subscription.

When is the Australian Open final?

The women’s Australian Open final will take place on Saturday 28 January with the men’s held on Sunday 29 January. Iga Swiatek is currently the bookies’ favourite to take the women’s title while Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are close behind with Coco Gauff coming in at 9/1 according to PaddyPower.