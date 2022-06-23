Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur have withdrawn from Ladies’ doubles as the Women’s Singles final is just a few days away .

Just two days before the Wimbledon Championships take place, the Eastbourne International will host the women’s Singles’ final.

Jelena Ostapenko is the reigning champion and continues her bid to win the 2022 title as she faces Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in the quarter-finals.

Serena Williams made her return to the world of professional tennis in the doubles tournament along side Ons Jabeur.

Williams retired from the first round in Wimbledon against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to injuring her ankle and made her return to the courst alongside the Tunisian.

However, Jabeur suffered a right knee injury after the pair had advanced to the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International and Williams will now wait until the first round of Wimbledon to get back on the grass courts.

The 40-year-old 23 Grand Slam winner received a wildcard to enter the tournament and will bid to go for her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam as she hits the courts at SW19 next week.

Williams, right, made her return to the courts at Eastbourne International this year with Ons Jabeur, left.

Britain’s Harriet Dart is currently enjoying excellent form in the Eastbourne International. She beat America’s Madison Brengle 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the first round before taking on Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and winning 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3 and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4 2-6 6-4.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Eastbourne International women’s singles final...

When is the Eastbourne women’s singles final?

Saturday 25 June 2022 will host the womens singles final.

The final is scheduled to take place at 10am BST

Where is the Eastbourne women’s singles final?

The Eastbourne International takes place at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis club in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

How to watch the Eastbourne women’s singles final?

BBC and Amazon Prime will both be broadcasting the womens singles final.

Amazon Prime have been broadcasting the entire tournament and will continue to show live coverage with subscriptions costing around £7.99/month.

The first month of Amazon Prime is free.

When are the quarter-final and semi-final matches?

The four quarter-final matches are taking place today, Thursday 23 June 2022 and the semi-final matches will be played tomorrow, Friday 24 June 2022.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Camila Giorgi vs Viktoriya Tomova

Petra Kvitova vs Harriet Dart

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anhelina Kalinina

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Lesia Tsurenko

Both Heather Watson and Katie Boutler were also competing in the competition but Watson fell in the round of 64 while Boulter made it through to the round of 16 before Kvitova won 5-7 6-0 5-7.

Paula Badosa was the number one seed of the tournament but lost to Britain’s Jodie Anna Burrage in the round of 32 after Burrage won in two sets, 6-4 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic and Maria Sakkari were other top seeds for the tournament but Tomjlanovic was defeated by the 2021 Champion Ostapenko 6-4 6-4 while Sakkari was beaten by Kalinina 3-6 7-5 6-4.

What is the prize money for Eastbourne International?

The Champion will receive 470 WTA ranking points as well as taking home $116,340 (£95,326)