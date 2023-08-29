How much do tickets cost for US Open? Flushing Meadows, NY prices-per-round for 2023
US Open will run from Monday, 28 August until Sunday, 10 September
The US Open is underway at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Tennis fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks. Novak Djokovic is looking to make history and win his 24th grand slam - while defending champions Carlos Alcaraz is looking to retain his crown.
In the women's competition, Iga Świątek is back as defending champion and Ons Jabeur is looking to add to her Wimbledon crown from this summer. It promises to be another all-action tournament.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But if you are wanting to see the action live and in person, you might be worried about how much tickets could cost. Here's all you need to know:
Where can you buy tickets?
Ticketmaster.com is officially selling tickets for the US Open in 2023. It includes verified resale options.
Prices will change depending on which round of the tournament fans want to get tickets for.
How much do tickets cost for US Open?
The prices change depending on which session or date you wish to attend during the tournament. Prices will be most expensive for the men's/women's finals at the climax of the US Open.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here's a round-by-round break down for the rest of the competition:
Tuesday, 29 August - 1st round
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $178 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $139 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Day session (11am) - standard tickets from $265 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $133.56 each - plus fees.
Grandstand Stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $307.67 each - plus fees.
Grounds Pass
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $221.35 each - plus fees.
Wednesday, 30 August - 2nd round
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $486 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $130.48 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $238.83 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $226 each - plus fees.
Grandstand stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $208 - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $116.47 each - plus fees.
Thursday, 31 August - 2nd round
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $233 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $145.63 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $291.25 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $197 each - plus fees.
Grandstand stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $280.24 - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $231.84 each - plus fees.
Friday, 1 September - 3rd round
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $256.30 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $186.40 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $349.50 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $196.76 each - plus fees.
Grandstand stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $347.02 - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $229.51 each - plus fees.
Saturday, 2 September - 3rd round
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $335.52 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $203.88 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $466 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $207 each - plus fees.
Grandstand stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $262.35 - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $284.26 each - plus fees.
Sunday, 3 September - Round of 16
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $302.90 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $230.67 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $403.09 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $238.83 each - plus fees.
Monday, 4 September - Round of 16
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $231.84 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $139.80 each - plus fees.
Louis Armstrong stadium
Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $361.15 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $209.70 each - plus fees.
Tuesday, 5 September - quarterfinals
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $123.49 each - plus fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $203.88 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $55 each - plus fees.
Wednesday, 6 September - quarterfinals
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $102.52 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $222.52 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.
Thursday, 7 September - semi-finals
Arthur Ashe stadium
Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $407 each - plus fees.
Friday, 8 September - semi-finals
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $172.42 each - plus fees.
Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $350.49 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.
Saturday, 9 September - women's final
Arthur Ashe stadium
Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $243 each - plus fees.
Ground Pass
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.
Sunday, 10 September - men's final
Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $671.04 each - plus fees.
Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only verified resale from $51.26 each - plus fees.