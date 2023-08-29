US Open will run from Monday, 28 August until Sunday, 10 September

The US Open is underway at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Tennis fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks. Novak Djokovic is looking to make history and win his 24th grand slam - while defending champions Carlos Alcaraz is looking to retain his crown.

In the women's competition, Iga Świątek is back as defending champion and Ons Jabeur is looking to add to her Wimbledon crown from this summer. It promises to be another all-action tournament.

But if you are wanting to see the action live and in person, you might be worried about how much tickets could cost. Here's all you need to know:

Where can you buy tickets?

Ticketmaster.com is officially selling tickets for the US Open in 2023. It includes verified resale options.

Prices will change depending on which round of the tournament fans want to get tickets for.

How much do tickets cost for US Open?

The prices change depending on which session or date you wish to attend during the tournament. Prices will be most expensive for the men's/women's finals at the climax of the US Open.

Here's a round-by-round break down for the rest of the competition:

Tuesday, 29 August - 1st round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $178 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $139 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Day session (11am) - standard tickets from $265 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $133.56 each - plus fees.

Grandstand Stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $307.67 each - plus fees.

Grounds Pass

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $221.35 each - plus fees.

Wednesday, 30 August - 2nd round

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $486 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $130.48 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $238.83 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $226 each - plus fees.

Grandstand stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $208 - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $116.47 each - plus fees.

US Open. Picture: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Thursday, 31 August - 2nd round

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $233 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $145.63 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $291.25 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $197 each - plus fees.

Grandstand stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $280.24 - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $231.84 each - plus fees.

Friday, 1 September - 3rd round

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $256.30 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $186.40 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $349.50 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $196.76 each - plus fees.

Grandstand stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $347.02 - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $229.51 each - plus fees.

Saturday, 2 September - 3rd round

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $335.52 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $203.88 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $466 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $207 each - plus fees.

Grandstand stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $262.35 - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $284.26 each - plus fees.

Sunday, 3 September - Round of 16

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $302.90 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $230.67 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $403.09 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $238.83 each - plus fees.

Monday, 4 September - Round of 16

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $231.84 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $139.80 each - plus fees.

Louis Armstrong stadium

Day session (11am) - verified resale tickets from $361.15 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only $209.70 each - plus fees.

Tuesday, 5 September - quarterfinals

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $123.49 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $203.88 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $55 each - plus fees.

Wednesday, 6 September - quarterfinals

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $102.52 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $222.52 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.

Thursday, 7 September - semi-finals

Arthur Ashe stadium

Evening session (7pm) - standard tickets from $407 each - plus fees.

Friday, 8 September - semi-finals

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - verified resale tickets from $172.42 each - plus fees.

Evening session (7pm) - verified resale tickets from $350.49 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.

Saturday, 9 September - women's final

Arthur Ashe stadium

Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $243 each - plus fees.

Ground Pass

Day session (11am) - general admission Ground Pass only from $28 each - plus fees.

Sunday, 10 September - men's final

Day session (12pm) - standard tickets from $671.04 each - plus fees.