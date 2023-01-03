Martina Navratilova - one of the most successful players in Wimbledon history with a record nine singles titles - is facing a battle off the court

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with cancer. (Getty Images)

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

Navratilova is widely considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Navratilova was a dominant force in women’s tennis throughout the 1970s and 1980s - winning a combined total of 59 major titles.

Advertisement

Navratilova will start treatment in New York later this month and explained that both cancers had been caught at an early stage.

The world of tennis has been united in paying support to the tennis great. But who is Martina Navratilova and what is the latest on her condition?

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Martina Navratilova?

Advertisement

Martina Navratilova is a Czech-American tennis player who played professionally from 1974 until 2006. She is widely considered to be one of the most talented players of her generation.

Navratilova was hugely successful in the world of tennis and dominated the sport alongside her greatest rival Chris Evert.

The 66-year-old broke a number of records during her distinguished career in the sport. She won six consecutive major titles across 1983 and 1984 while simultaneously winning Grand Slam doubles.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert-Lloyd were the dominant forces of tennis in the 1970s and 1980s. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Navratilova is also the most successful female player in Wimbledon history and has won the singles title nine times, including six times in a row between 1982 and 1987.

In total Navratilova won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles and 10 major mixed doubles titles.

Advertisement

Following her retirement from tennis, Navratilova has been an advocate for animal rights, underprivileged children and gay rights. In 2008, she also appeared on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and finished as runner-up to Joe Swash.

What has Martina Navratilova said about her diagnosis?

Martina Navratilova explained that she felt an enlarged lymph node in her neck whilst attending a tennis match in November this year. A subsequent diagnosis revealed that she was suffering from stage one of throat cancer, during the tests it was later discovered that she had a lump in her breast which was diagnosed as an unrelated form of breast cancer.

Navratilova said: “The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Advertisement

The tennis icon was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and went public with the news in a bid to help other women suffering from similar health issues.

How have people reacted to the news?

Advertisement

A number of high profile figures in tennis have sent their well-wishes to Martina Navratilova.

Former sporting rival and close friend Chris Evert said: “Thinking of Martina today and supporting her journey, like she did mine, with love and prayers. This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience…You got this, Martina.”

Former American tennis player Billie Jean King also praised Navratilova for her bravery and said: “Martina is as brave as she is strong. She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Navratilova has responded to the well wishes by tweeting: “Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again - thankyou for all your support and I am not done yet.”

Advertisement

Is Martina Navratilova married?

Martina Navratilova has been openly lesbian since 1981. She proposed to her long-time girlfriend Julia Lemigova in September 2014 and they married later that year in December.

Advertisement

Who is Julia Lemigova?

Julia Lemigova is a Russian model who won Miss USSR in 1990. The 50-year-old was also the runner-up of Miss Universe in 1991.