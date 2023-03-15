Break Point season one reflected on the highs and lows of tennis for prospects such as Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Ons Jabeur

Nick Kyrgios stars in the first season of Break Point. (Getty Images)

Netflix has confirmed plans to renew sports docuseries Break Point for a second season.

The tennis series first landed on Netflix in January and it documented the journeys of some of the sport’s best young talent including Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Ons Jabeur during the ATP and WTA Tours.

The show was an instant hit on the streaming platform and sits alongside other successful sports documentaries by Box to Box films including the hit F1 series Drive to Survive and the golf series Full Swing.

The forthcoming series of Break Point has attracted a great deal of attention and excitement from the sporting world. But when can we expect season two of Break Point to arrive on Netflix and what has been said so far? Here is everything you need to know.

What’s been said?

Break Point released the first five episodes of season one on Netflix in January and there are a further five episodes on the horizon for season one which are set to be launched in June 2023.

Brandon Riegg of Netflix confirmed plans to release a second season of Break Point alongside golf documentary Full Swing.

Riegg said: “These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world. Like so many of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

Is there a release date for the new series?

An official release date for Break Point has not yet been confirmed but it is expected to arrive on Netflix in early 2024. The first season of Break Point aired on Friday 13 January 2023 by treating fans to five of the opening 10 episodes.

A second batch of episodes is set for release in June. Filming is currently underway for the second series of Break Point and it appears likely that they will follow a similar pattern for season two when releasing the episodes.

Who featured in the first series of Break Point?

Break Point season one went behind the scenes to delve into the lives of a number of young up and coming talents within the sport of tennis.

It documented the lives of Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur, while tennis icons such as Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick offered expert analysis and insight into the key stages of their careers in the sport.

Here are some of the big names that appeared on Break Point in season one: