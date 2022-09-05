Nick Kyrgios is now a firm favourite to win after defeating 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in round of 16 at US Open

Nick Kyrgios knocked out the US Open’s defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev in a gripping fourth round clash which saw the Wimbledon finalist win 7-6 (13-11), 3-6 6-3 6-2.

He will now prepare for his quarter-final fixture which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday 5 September.

The 27-year-old has dropped just two sets on his way to reaching the US Open quarter-final but despite the excellence he has shown with the racket, Kyrgios has continued to recieve attention for his antics - he threw his racket twice during the first-set tie-break and picked up a code violation for audible obscenity.

Later on in the game, the chair umpire, Eva Asderaki, correctly called a ‘foul shot’ from Kyrgios, but this was soon followed by a further spectacle involving the player questioning the decision at length.

However, Kyrgios still managed to prevail and he now prepares for his quarter-final fixture against Karen Khachanov.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Kyrgios’ next match...

When is Nick Kyrgios’ next match?

The Australian will play his quarter-final fixture tomorrow, Tuesday 5 September 2022. The timings and court location are yet to be determined but will likely be confirmed after the remaining round of 16 fixtures have concluded later today.

Medvedev congratulates Kyrgios after fourth round defeat

How to watch Nick Kyrgios’ next match?

Amazon Prime continues to have all of the coverage for the US Open 2022 and will therefore show Kyrgios’ upcoming fixture against Karen Khachanov.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who is Nick Kyrgios’ opponent Karen Khachanov?

Khachanov is a 26-year-old Russian, currently ranked number 28 in the ATP world rankings. He has previously enjoyed a high of number 8, a feat achieved after reaching the quarter-final of the French Open back in 2019.

Khachanov has four career titles and has also reached the quarter-final of Wimbledon (2021) as well as reaching the Australian Open third round on four occasions (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

So far this tournament, Khachanov has defeated the American Denis Kudla 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2; the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-3 6-3 5-7 6-4 before he faced Britain’s Jack Draper in the third round.

Draper was forced to retire during the third set and Khachanov then faced Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, winning 4-6 6-3 6-1 4-6 6-3.

Who will Nick Kyrgios play if he wins?

Kyrgios will face either Italy’s Matteo Berrettini or Norway’s Casper Ruud. Ruud is seeded fifth in the tournament while Berrettini is seeded 13th.

Berrettini beat Britain’s Andy Murray in the third round of the tournament (6-4 6-4 6-7(7-4) 6-3) while Ruud defeated another British player, Kyle Edmund, in the first round of the US Open.

What are Nick Kyrgios’ odds?

Now that Daniil Medvedev is out, Kyrgios has become a tournament favourite.