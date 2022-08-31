Cameron Norrie is through to second round of US Open after a successful 2022 saw him in Wimbledon semi-final

The British number one has successfully, and relatively easily, booked his place in the US Open 2022 second round.

He has enjoyed a breakout year on the ATP tour so far, winning his first Masters title at Indian Wells 2021 last September and reached his first Grand Slam semi-final earlier this year at the Wimbledon Championships.

The 27-year-old reached the top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time earlier this year after he made it through to the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Norrie lost to the eventual finalist, Casper Ruud, but broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career on 4 April 2022 before he went on to win his fourth ATP title at the Lyon Open.

This summer’s Wimbledon championships saw Norrie’s deepest run in a Grand Slam to date. The South African-born Briton beat Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and David Goffin to set up a place against the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

Despite winning the first set, Norrie ultimately lost but was awarded with a career high ranking of world number nine.

Now, he will hope to go one step further at the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year in New York

Here is everything we know about the Wimbledon semi-finalist...

Where is Cameron Norrie from?

Despite representing Great Britain in tennis, Cameron Norrie was actually born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

After a burglary incident when Norrie was three, he and his family moved to New Zealand, before he moved to the UK at 16 years old.

Norrie celebrates making it to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022

However, he only spent three years in London before attending Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Since turning professional, Norrie has been based in Putney, southwest London.

Cameron Norrie’s family and girlfriend

Despite being born in South Africa, both of Norrie’s parents are from the UK.

Both microbiologists, his father David is from Glasgow and his mother Helen is from Cardiff - however, they both still live in New Zealand where Norrie grew up.

Norrie is thought to be dating a textiles designer from New York named Louise Jacobi.

She has previously worked for Calvin Klein and is now the founder and Creative Director of New-York based design atelier Please Don’t Touch.

Their relationship seems quite private and little is known about the pair, however they appear on each other’s Instagram accounts as far back as 2019.

Norrie and Jacobi aren’t married and currently have no children.

Cameron Norrie’s world ranking

Cameron Norrie is currently ranked No.9 in the world, and he entered the top 10 for the first time in April 2022.

He also became the British number one after he claimed the Indian Wells Masters trophy in California last year - overtaking Dan Evans.

Norrie has won a total of four ATP titles, and one doubles title in his career so far. He is currently the world number 145 in the doubles rankings.

Cameron Norrie’s net worth and career prize money

Norrie has earned $7,480,589 in prize money in both ATP singles and doubles competition combined, according to the ATP Tour website.

He has earned $2.442,686 in 2022 alone as a result of his success.

According to sportslumo, the tennis star’s current net worth is around $3.6 million (around £3.1m)

When is Cameron Norrie’s next match?

Cameron Norrie will take on Portugal’s Joao Sousa tomorrow, Thursday 1 September 2022. The match time and court is yet to be confirmed however it will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.