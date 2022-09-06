The two favourites to win this year’s US Open have been knocked out as 2022 will see a new champion crowned King of New York

The 2021 Champion Daniil Medvedev and the second seed, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, have both been knocked out of a turbulent US Open meaning this year will see another new champion crowned King of the US courts.

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is now the tournament’s favourite after knocking out the Russian world number two Medvedev in four sets in Monday’s round of 16.

Additionally, the men’s tournament’s only home hope Frances Tiafoe defeated the world number three Rafael Nadal in four sets in their fourth round match as he now reaches his furthest point to date in a Grand Slam.

World number one Novak Djokovic was unable to participate in New York due to his vaccination status and was therefore unable to attempt to match Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Cameron Norrie, the British number one, was knocked out in his fourth round match against Andrey Rublev and ended Britain’s involvement in the Grand Slam.

The world number nine had high hopes of reaching his first tournament Slam after a phenomanal year on the ATP tour but it was not to be after being beaten in straight sets by the Russian.

With only a few days to go of the US Open 2022, here is all you need to know ahead of the men’s final...

When is the US Open men’s final?

The final of the men’s competition is set to be played on Sunday 11 September 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows Tennis Park.

The final is scheduled to begin at 9pm BST (4pm local time)

Carlos Alcaraz is now through to quarter final of US Open

How to watch the US Open men’s final?

Amazon Prime will have all of the action from the final day’s play in Flushing Meadows. They have shown all of the coverage from the US Open with Martina Navratilova and Daniela Hantuchova leading the commentary.

The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who is left in the US Open?

The four quarter-finalists of the US Open are Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios, Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Garcia, Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe.

Seeded 13th, the Italian Berrettini beat Britain’s Andy Murray in the third round of the competition and will now face Norway’s Ruud in his quarter-final fixture.

Ruud, meanwhile, beat another Britain, Kyle Edmund, in their first round match.

Kyrgios will face the seed number 27, Russia’s Khachanov in the quarter-final. Khachanov defeated British youngster Jack Draper in their third round match after Draper had beaten the sixth seed of the tournament Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Khachanov is now the lowest seeded player left in the tournament at ranked at number 28 in the world.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other once more in a Grand Slam after the Italian beat the Spaniard in the round of 16 in Wimbledon earlier this summer.

And the final quarter-final fixture to take place will be between Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe.