Emma Raduncau begins her US Open 2022 defence later tonight, Tuesday 30 August 2022

A year on, the time has finally come for Emma Raducanu’s title defence of the US Open to begin.

At last year’s tournament, the teenager became the first player to advance from qualifying to reach the final of a Grand Slam - all without dropping a set in her nine matches to date.

And her list of impressive achievements don’t stop there, as, aged 18, Raducanu was the youngest British Grand Slam finalist since Christine Truman reached the French Open final in 1959.

On top of that, Raducanu was also the first British woman to reach a US Open final in 53 years and the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to reach any Grand Slam final.

Now, Raducanu comes into the tournament after a year on the WTA tour and will face Alize Cornet in her first round fixture...

Will Emma Raducanu’s parents be at US Open 2022?

It’s currently not confirmed whether Raducanu’s parents will be able to watch her from the ground.

Last year, they were forced to miss her historic victory due to Covid restrictions not allowing for entry into the US without a waiver which they were unable to get.

Raducanu prepares for US Open

Who are Emma Raducanu’s parents?

Emma Raducanu's mother, Renee, and father, Ian, will be cheering on their daughter from the UK.

Born on 13 November 2002 in Toronto, Canada, Raducanu moved to London aged two with her Chinese mother and Romanian father.

Her parents introduced her to a variety of sports from go-karting and horse riding to swimming and basketball, but her love of tennis was soon clear.

Aged just five, Raducanu joined Bromley Tennis Academy in London where she began to hone her skills on the court.

What was Emma Raducanu’s school?

Emma Raducanu attended girls grammar school Newstead Wood in Orpington, London.

She completed her A-Level studies in maths and economics in the months prior to Wimbledon 2021 - her first Grand Slam, achieving top level results in both.

Last year’s was the first time Raducanu had been entered into the women’s singles draw and she responded by advancing to the last 16.

Raducanu withdrew from her fourth round match with Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, in the second set after experiencing breathing difficulties on court.

She has since gone on to compete in a full season on the WTA Tour reaching the quarter final of the Transylvania Open.

Who will Raducanu play at US Open 2022?

Emma Raducanu’s first fixture at the US Open 2022 comes against the French tennis star Alize Cornet.

Cornet recently shot to fame after she knocked out the world number one and top seed, Iga Swiatek, at Wimbledon in the third round.

The French 32-year-old beat Swiatek 6-4 6-2 before losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the round of 16.

Raducanu and Cornet have never played each other before but all of the action from Flushing Meadows will be available to view on Amazon Prime.

Subscriptions for Amazon Prime are free for the first 30 days, after which they cost £7.99/month.