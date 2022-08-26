The likes of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have also discovered who they will face first at the Grand Slam event in New York City

The final tennis Grand Slam event of the year gets underway next week at Flushing Meadows as the first round of the 2022 US Open begins.

Last year saw young British star Emma Raducanu burst on to the scene when she won the Ladies Singles event while Daniil Medvedev was victorious in the men’s singles.

There are also questions over whether Rafael Nadal will participate after his pregnant wife was taken into hospital in Spain this week and could be set to undergo surgery.

However, British stars Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie will be in #The Big Apple’ as will defending women’s champion Emma Raducanu.

Here are some of the key matches from the first round draw in both the men’s and ladies singles for the 2022 US Open:

US Open 2022 men’s singles first round draw

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev enters the tournament as top seed and will face America’s Stefan Kozlov in his first round.

The most decorated men’s singles player of all time, Rafael Nadal, is looking to extend his record for most Grand Slam tournament wins with a 23rd title in New York and a fifth US Open win - he is seeded second and will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata.

Novak Djokovic will not participate but the man he beat in the Wimbledon final earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios, is seeded 23rd and will face fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios is in the same quarter of the draw as Medvedev and the two could be set to meet in the fourth round.

As for the British contingent participating in New York, Cameron Norrie is the top ranked player at seventh seed and faces France’s Benoît Paire.

Andy Murray returns to Flushing Meadows a decade after winning the men’s singles in 2012 with a first round match against Australia’s John Millman.

The other first round matches involving British players in the men’s singles are: Jack Draper v Emil Ruusuvuori, Kyle Edmund v Casper Rudd and Dan Evans v Jiří Veselý.

The full first round draw is available to view at the official US Open website.

US Open 2022 Ladies singles first round draw

Emma Raducanu will be the focus of a lot of attention at Flushing Meadows this year after her incredible victory in 2021.

The 19-year old begins her title defence as the 11th seed and faces France’s Alizé Cornet who shocked world number one Iga Świątek at Wimbledon with a third-round victory that ended the Polish star’s 37 match winning streak.

Speaking of Świątek, she starts as top seed at the tournament and faces Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Round One.

Six-time US Open winner Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinić of Montenegro while fellow American Coco Gauff is awaiting the result of a qualifying match to learn her first round opponent.

The only British player, aside from Raducanu, who is currently confirmed for the first round is Harriet Dart and she will face Daria Kasatkina.