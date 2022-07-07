Rafael Nadal is through to the semi-finals at the All England Club where he will face Nick Kyrgios.

Rafael Nadal is hopeful of winning the calendar slam this year having achieved victory at the Australian Open and French Open already.

The Spaniard has now made it through to the semi-finals at Wimbledon as he looks to regain the trophy he last lifted in 2010.

The 36-year-old has overcome Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and Ričardas Berankis in the second in the early stages of this year’s event.

Nadal’s third round opponent was Lorenzo Sonego but that match proved to be his most straightforward so far as he won in straight sets then Botic van de Zandschulp in the round of 16 and another straight sets victory.

Yesterday’s quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz proved to be more of a challenge but he prevailed over five fluctuating sets as he reached his eighth Wimbledon semi-final.

His fiercest competition throughout the tournament will be Novak Djokovic who is hoping to fight to retain his title and challenge Nadal for the most number of Grand Slams won by a man.

As the bracket stands, Nadal and Djokovic are set up to meet in the final of the men’s singles, if both make it.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing?

Who is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal will be facing world No.40 Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The Australian breezed through yesterday’s quarter-final tie after winning three straight sets against Cristian Garin.

Kyrgios overcame British tennis star Paul Jubb in the first round in what proved to be a narrow match, before beating Filip Krajinovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima.

It is the first time the 27-year old has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam event.

When is Rafael Nadal playing next?

Nadal is due to play his semi-final match in the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2022 tomorrow - Friday 8th July.

As Nadal is second playing on Centre Court, the time his match starts will be dictated by how long the preceding match, Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie.

The action on Centre Court gets underway at 1:30pm (BST) and the current estimated time for Nadal’s clash against Kyrgios is 2:45pm.

How to watch Rafael Nadal’s semi-final match

BBC One and BBC Two have all the coverage from Wimbledon.

For those unable to watch on the TV, BBC iPlayer will be streaming the matches. Sue Barker is leading the coverage is joined by a host of former Grand Slam Champions and tennis stars.

What are Rafael Nadal’s odds in the tournament?

Nadal’s odds of winning the men’s singles title are currently priced at 6/1, meaning both Djokovic and Kyrgios are both favourites to win the tournament ahead of him.

Kyrgios is also the favourite to win tomorrow’s semi-final at 8/13 compared to Nadal’s 6/5 odds.

Who is playing in the other men’s singles semi-final matches?

Tuesday’s other quarter-final saw British number one Cameron Norrie make his way into the semi-finals with a win over Belgium’s David Goffin.