Rafael Nadal is through to the quarter-finals at the All England Club where he will face Taylor Fritz.

Rafael Nadal is hopeful of winning the calendar slam this year having achieved victory at the Australian Open and French Open already.

The Spaniard has now made it through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon as he looks to regain the trophy he last lifted in 2010.

The 36-year-old has overcome Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and Ričardas Berankis in the second in the early stages of this year’s event.

Nadal’s third round opponent was Lorenzo Sonego but that match proved to be his most straightforward so far as he won in straight sets then Botic van de Zandschulp in the round of 16 and another straight sets victory.

His fiercest competition throughout the tournament will be Novak Djokovic who is hoping to fight to retain his title and challenge Nadal for the most number of Grand Slams won by a man.

As the bracket stands, Nadal and Djokovic are set up to meet in the final of the men’s singles, if both make it.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing?

Who is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal will be facing number 11 seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2022.

The American knocked out Australia’s Jason Kubler in convincing fashion in his round of 16 match with a straight sets (6-3, 6-1, 6-4) victory.

Fritz has yet to drop a set all tournament with 3-0 wins over Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray and Alex Molcan in the earlier rounds.

It is the first time the 24-year old has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam event.

What time is Rafael Nadal playing today?

Nadal is due to play his quarter-final match in the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2022 today, Wednesday July 6.

As Nadal is second playing on Centre Court, the time his match starts will be dictated by how long the preceding match, Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova.

The action on Centre Court gets underway at 1:30pm (BST) and the current estimated time for Nadal’s clash against Taylor Fritz is 2:45pm.

However, this estimate will be dictated by whether Halep and Anisimova’s encounter goes to three sets.

How to watch Rafael Nadal’s quarter-final match

BBC One and BBC Two have all the coverage from Wimbledon.

For those unable to watch on the TV, BBC iPlayer will be streaming the matches. Sue Barker is leading the coverage is joined by a host of former Grand Slam Champions and tennis stars.

What are Rafael Nadal’s odds in the tournament?

Nadal’s odds of winning the men’s singles title are currently priced at 4/1 making him second favourite behind current front-runner Novak Djokovic at 2/7.

He is the heavy favorite to win his quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz, starting the match at 4/11 while the American is priced at 2/1.

Who is playing in the other men’s singles quarter-final matches?

Tuesday’s quarter-final matches saw British number one Cameron Norrie make his way into the semi-finals with a win over Belgium’s David Goffin.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic also progressed to the next round, but had to do it in five sets after a spirited performance from Jannick Sinner saw the Serbian lose the first two.