Everything you need to know ahead of Emma Raducanu’s next match at the All England Club.

Emma Raducanu ticked off her first Wimbledon win on Monday with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 result against Mexico’s Renata Zarazúa. The Brit admitted she had to ‘win ugly’ against Zarazúa, who was bumped up to face her in the main draw following Ekaterina Alexandrova’s withdrawal.

Raducanu made her grass court return last month at the Nottingham Open, having not played on the surface for 713 days. The 21-year-old made it to the semi-final, where she was defeated by British number one and back-to-back champion Katie Boulter. Raducanu then reached the last eight in Eastbourne as she prepared for her SW19 comeback.

After missing out on competing at Wimbledon last year due to undergoing surgery on her ankle and both wrists, the former US Open champion is back for a challenge at her home Grand Slam.

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match?

Raducanu will return to action at the All England Club on Wednesday, July 3rd for her second round match. The court and time is yet to be confirmed.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing next?

After beating Zarazúa in straight sets, Raducanu is up against Elise Mertens of Belgium. The 28-year-old is currently ranked the world number one in doubles, and 33rd in singles. Mertens is yet to win a Grand Slam on her own but has lifted four titles on the doubles stage — the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open on two occasions. She also won the 2022 WTA Finals alongside Veronika Kudermetova.

Mertens beat Japan’s Nao Hibino 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round clash against Raducanu. The two have never faced each other prior to their upcoming meeting.

How to watch Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

This year’s Wimbledon coverage will be provided exclusively by the BBC. You can watch the action from SW19 live every day from 11am on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The coverage runs from Monday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 9th.