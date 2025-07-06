Wimbledon has introduced a huge change to the Championships this year that has seen a long-honoured tradition thrown out the door.

Line judges are no more at this year’s Grand Slam tournament in London. Instead, an automated, AI-powered system will be making line calls, heralding in a new era for Wimbledon.

While bosses are hoping that the automatic line calls will make the game more accurate, there has been push back from some fans and players. Some have called for the return of the famously pinstripe-uniformed line judges to keep some of the classic Wimbledon traditions alive, while players such as Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper even branded the new system “dodgy” after a series of errors.

Britain's Sonay Kartal was the latest star to be affected by the new system, after the AI-powered system failed to during one point during her Round of 16 match with opponent Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The automated electronic system failed to call a ball that was clearly out, with Pavlyuchenkova not returning the ball as she clearly anticipated the call.

It lead to confusion between herself and opponent Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and a delay in the match as the umpire, who had clearly seen the fault, determined the issue and eventually made the two player replay the point. But Pavlyuchenkova fumed at the error, with Kartal able get her foot in the match again and claw back the game she had been trailing in after the delay in play.

It is far from the first time the new electronic system has caused issues at this year’s tournament - here’s everything you need to know.

People dressed as line judges protest against the hawkeye camera technology introduced this year for line calling on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 | Getty Images

Why are there no line judges at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon introduced automatic line calling at the 2025 tournament, replacing the traditional line judges usually making the calls and following in the footsteps of other Grand Slam tournaments already using the technology. The change was announced in October 2024, when preparations were being made for this year’s tournament.

Chief executive of the All England Club Sally Bolton said: “The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation. Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year [2024], we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

“We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”

As a result of the new automated line calling system, players no longer have challenges they they can make during matches.

The system uses a set up of 12 cameras around the court which track the movement of the ball. The AI computer is used to interpret where the location of the ball is in real time taking into account the trajectory and a 3D representation of the court.

Why is Wimbledon’s Electronic Line Calling so controversial?

While bosses would have been hoping for a smooth implementation of the new system, there have been vocal criticisms from both players and fans.

GB’s Emma Raducanu was visibly unhappy when a shot from her third round opponent Aryna Sabalenka was ruled to be in. Raducanu, who eventually lost the match, felt the ball was out for that particular point.

Emma Raducanu is among the players to criticise the new Electronic Line Calling system at Wimbledon. | Getty Images

She later said didn’t trust Electronic Line Calling yet, saying: “I think the other players would say the same thing, there were some pretty dodgy ones [calls] but what can you do?"

Emma added: "It's kind of disappointing that the calls can be so wrong, but for the most part they've been OK. I've had a few in my other matches, too, that have been very wrong. Hopefully they can fix that."

Following his third round defeat to Marin Cilic, Jack Draper also joined the criticism, saying: "I don't think it's 100% accurate, in all honesty. A couple of the ones today it showed a mark on the court. There's no way the chalk would have showed."

Tournament director Jamie Baker has defended the system, saying: "The concept of live line calling is absolutely standard across the Tour now mandatory across the ATP Tour. Two of the other Grand Slams have had it for four or five years.

“What that has meant is that the level of sophistication and certification around the system has become more professional and more robust as time has gone on. The accuracy and the reliability and the robustness of the system and the process as a whole, in terms of officiating, is in as good a place as it has been."