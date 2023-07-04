The Wimbledon 2023 Championship commenced on Monday 3 July and Coco Gauff has been the biggest casualty so far.

The American teenager was seeded seventh in the WTA event but lost in three sets to Sofia Kenin in the opening round. She first burst on to the scene back in 2019 when, as a 15-year-old, she beat the five-time Champion Venus Williams in the opening round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, she was overpowered by the 24-year-old Kenin and has said: “I knew it was going to be a tough first round for me. I tried my best but it wasn’t enough. I think I have a lot to work on if I want to improve from this.”

Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion in the ATP event however, has reached yet another Wimbledon second round and his winning-streak in SW19 continues.

As the tournament heads into its second day, here are some of the biggest wins from Day One at the All England Lawn club...

Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin

The top seed in the women’s tournament secured a dominant win over the world number 34, beating Zhu Lin 6-1 6-3. The 22-year-old has two Grand Slams to her name but is not as successful on grass, never managing to go beyond the fourth round in the London major.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, Swiatek has spoken of her intention to become an all-court player and believes she is now better prepared for victory than she has been in previous years: “Last year was a little bit more tricky because I felt rusty mentally, in terms of the focus tennis-wise, because I didn’t play any matches on grass. I think this year is much more comfortable for me.”

Swiatek will now face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Coco Gauff was defeated in her Wimbledon first round match

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin

Gauff was arguably handed one of the trickiest draws possible ahead of Wimbledon and the young sensation stumbled at the first hurdle as she took on Kenin. The 24-year-old has been hampered by injuries and upheaval in her coaching set-up but was able to take down the number seven seed and will now face Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Kenin, who came through the qualifiers, said: “Obviously this means a lot. I feel like this year has been not necessarily lows, but I feel like it’s a comeback year for me. I feel like I started off the year well, I was playing well. I had a good feeling that this year would be a good year for me.”

Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British tennis star Jodie Burrage is also through to the second round of Wimbledon after beating the American Caty McNally 6-1 6-4. Burrage, the world number 108, faced challenges of tricky weather conditions as she battled it out to advance in her home slam.

The 24-year-old nearly quit the sport after suffering from a huge line of injuries but has now said: “I’ve been waiting for my run to happen and hopefully this is the start of it.” Burrage will now take on the number 11th seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin

The second seed, reigning champion and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is through to the second round of the tournament after beating Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in three sets.

In a match which saw heavy rain delays with both players attempting to help dry up the grass, Djokovic came through to win 6-3 6-3 7-6 and further extend his incredulous winning streak at the tournament. The Serbian world number two will now face Australia’s Jordan Thompson as he bids to win his 24th Grand Slam title in under two weeks time.

Liam Broady vs Constant Lestienne

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britain’s Liam Broady secured entry to the tournament’s second round following a convincing win over France’s Constant Lestienne,

Broady was once again handed a wildcard to the tournament and defeated the world number 71 6-1 6-3 7-5 but will face the fourth seed Casper Ruud in the next round. Ruud most recently reached the French Open final, losing to Djokovic and is still seeking his first Grand Slam win.