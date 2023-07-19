A look back shows the world was a very different place the last time England tasted Ashes victory at Old Trafford 42 years ago

England's cricket team must overcome a 42-year-old omen if they are to achieve Ashes victory this year. The series so far has seen major talking points around 'the spirit of the game' and some trouble with fans too. But all eyes are firmly on the cricket now.

Anything but a victory at Old Trafford would see Australia retain the Ashes this year - which has been the case since England last won it in 2015.

Ben Stokes and co will have an uphill task on their hands - and they'll need to summon the spirit of England's 1981 cricket team if they are to be victorious.

In that year, the Ashes were played over six tests and the fifth took place at Old Trafford in August. Ian Botham famously scored 118 runs as England won - the last time they did at Old Trafford in the Ashes. The match also famously saw the madness of four wickets tumble over only seven balls.

Along with Botham, half-centuries from Chris Tavare, Alan Knott and John Emburey, setting Australia a mammoth target of 506 in the second innings.

England players Mark Wood (r) and Chris Woakes celebrate victory after day four of the 3rd LV= Ashes Test Match at Headingley on July 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

So, has significant time now passed for England to break the cycle? We'll soon find out. As the Ashes begins to dominate the sporting world again, we take a look at what was happening in the world the last time England won an Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Ronald Reagan is inaugurated as US President

At the start of this year, actor Ronald Reagan was sworn in as the 40th President of the United States.

He served in the role as a member of the Republican Party and stayed in the role until 1989.

King Charles and Princess Diana had just gotten married

Arguably the biggest event of the year, the then Prince of Wales married Lady Diana Spencer as she became the Princess of Wales on July 29 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaving St Paul's Cathedral in London after the wedding ceremony on July 29th, 1981. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

They had announced their engagement at the start of the year and the wedding is thought to have attracted more than 600,000 people. It was watched by an estimated 750 million people worldwide

First London Marathon takes place

Held in March, the first London Marathon took place this year with around 87,000 participants.

Created by former Olympians Chris Basher and John Disley, the intention was to raise money for several charities.

The Beatles record a John Lennon tribute

George Harrison's 'All Those Years Ago' was released in May 18981 and served as a tribute to Lennon who was killed in the previous year.

Paul McCartney added backing vocals while Ringo Starr played the drums.

The Space Shuttle's first launch

April 12, 1981: NASA photo shows the first launching of the space shuttle from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Columbia carried astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen. The space center is 600 miles (965kms) south of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where the Wright Brothers first flew under power. AFP PHOTO/NASA (Photo by NASA / AFP) (Photo by -/NASA/AFP via Getty Images)

In April 1981, Space Shuttle Columbia completed its maiden flight successfully.

Columbia was the first of five Space Shuttle orbiters to fly in space.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is released

The cinematic adventures of Indian Jones began in May 1981 as Raiders of the Lost Ark landed in cinemas.

As a fifth film in the franchise has just been released, it seems quite some time ago indeed looking at Harrison Ford's age.

Bob Marley dies

Reggae legend Bob Marley was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer in 1977.

Sadly, the illness took his life in 1981 shortly after he was baptised by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

Only Fools and Horses debuts on TV

A staple of British TV. Yes, you really need to go this far back to when it all started for Rodney and Del Boy.