Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to run more in 2025 or sign up to more races - here is some inspiration for you.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's no shortage of epic running events around the world next year. Whether you're after a 5km jog close to home or a multi-day ultra marathon abroad, there is a race for all abilities.

Races you don’t want to miss include London’s Landmarks Half Marathon, which has proved to be very popular, and even a Wine Marathon in France. Listed below are running events for you to sign up to in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wine Marathon

The Côte Chalonnaise Wine Marathon races in the vineyards of Burgundy. It spans 17 villages, with wine dished out every 5km. It takes place on 29 to 30 March, and you can run a 8km, 12km, 21.1km, 42.2km.

London Landmarks Half Marathon

Take in some of the capital's most famous areas during the London Landmarks Half Marathon. From Big Ben to St Paul’s Cathedral and Tower Bridge, this race combines culture, history and an electric atmosphere for runners of all abilities. It takes place on 6 April.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to run more in 2025 or sign up to more races - here is some inspiration for you. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hackney Half Marathon

People say the Hackney Half Marathon is more like a festival, with live music, street food and "activities for all". It's London's biggest half marathon, with 24,000 runners. It takes place on 17 and 18 May.

The AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

This is another ‘party vibe’ running event and you can opt to do the 10k or half marathon. “It’s party vibes from start to finish, with a high-energy soundtrack, live music and entertainment zones at every turn," the organisers say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Marathon

The Edinburgh Marathon starts by the university and passes many of the city's iconic sights, including Greyfriars Kirkyard, the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle. This flat course is up there with one of the fastest marathon routes in the world. It takes place on 24 to 25 May.

Love Trails Festival

Love Trails is a four-day festival that combines music and running. As well as trail races (of all distances), attendees can enjoy wellbeing activities, workshops, talks and live music. It takes place from 10 to 13 July.

The London 10k

The London 10k is another of the city's epic races. The route passes Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus and Big Ben. It's pretty flat, so perfect if you're a beginner or you're trying for a personal best. It takes place on 13 July.

Prosecco Run

This event takes place in Dorking, Surrey on 10 August. In short, you run as far as you can around Denbies Wine Estate within a seven-hour time limit - then enjoy a glass of prosecco (or three) at the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great North Run

The world’s biggest half marathon returns to the north east on September 7, 2025. More 65,000 people are due to take on the famous 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields. It is renowned for its incredible atmosphere and roaring crowd support.

Oxford Half

The Oxford Half is fast and flat, making it perfect for both newbies and those after a PB. It takes place on 12 October.

Chase the Moon

If you're after a shorter, "totally flat" event in the winter, look no further than Chase the Moon in London's Battersea Park. "Starting and finishing at the park's bandstand, this course laps the park making it easy to follow and great for any spectators to catch you flying around the course," the organisers say. The 5k and 10k races are on 17 December 2025.

PolarNight Marathon

This event takes place in Iceland and you could be running underneath the Northern Lights. PolarNight Marathon takes place in the middle of the day but at this time of year, the sun never rises above the horizon, so you'll be running in complete darkness. You can choose to run the 5km, 10km, half marathon or marathon. The 2025 edition is on January 4 - so a bit too much like short notice - but keep an eye out for the date for 2026 as a target to work towards this year.