England and France go head-to-head in the Six Nations tournament decider this weekend.

After five glorious weekends of rugby, we are now down to the final and deciding matches of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations tournament.

England will face France in what is sure to be one of the most fiercely contested matches seen at the competition so far.

Both teams have won all four of their matches with England currently sitting on top spot of the table with a points difference of 248 compared to France’s 116.

The Red Roses last defeat to the French came in the 2018 Six Nations tournament when France stole a 18-17 win in Grenoble.

In their last three meetings, England have beaten the French by just four points or fewer, and Saturday’s match is likely to be yet another tense meet as both nations fight for the 2022 title.

England’s head coach Simon Middleton has said: “It’s probably the toughest game you can play in international rugby at this moment in time - France in France.

“We’ve got to grab hold of the atmosphere as well as the game. We’re in this business to get to these moments and see how good we actually are.”

Scotland currently sit at the bottom of the table with no win to date. They came into the tournament shortly after qualifying for the Rugby World Cup but have been unable to maximise on their momentum from the match against Colombia and are suffering with a points difference of -84.

With all to play for in the final round of this history-making tournament, here is all you need to know ahead of the last weekend of the TikTok Six Nations:

When are the matches being played?

All of the matches in the final round of the TikTok Six Nations will be played on Saturday 30 April 2022

What is the schedule?

Wales v Italy; Kick-off 12pm BST

France v England; Kick-off 2.15pm BST

Ireland v Scotland; Kick-off 8pm BST

Where are the matches being played?

Italy will travel to Cardiff Arms Park for their final match against Wales while England will travel to the Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne, for their title decider.

Ireland will host Scotland at the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

How to watch the TikTok Six Nations matches on TV

All of the matches will be available to watch through the BBC. S4C will have the coverage for Wales v Italy, BBCTwo will show the France v England match while BBC Scotland will show the Ireland v Scotland match.

RTE and Virgin Media will also broadcast the Irish match.

Who is in the squads for the final round of matches?

Wales v Italy

Wales: Niamh Terry, Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce, Robyn Wilkins, Ffion Lewis, Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Siwan Lillicrap, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

(Replacements: Carys Phillips, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hales, Natalia John, Bethan Lewis, Keira Bevan Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell)

Italy: Manuela Furlan, Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti, Veronica Madia, Sara Barratin, Silvia Turani, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Ilaria Arrighetti, Elisa Giordano

(Replacements: Vittoria Vecchini, Gaia Maris, Sara Seye, Sara Tounesi, Isabella Locatelli, Francesca Granzotto, Alyssa D’Inca, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi)

France v England

France: Chloe Jaquet, Caroline Boujard, Maelle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager, Caroline Drouin, Laure Sansus, Annabelle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Clara Joyeux, Madoussou Fall, Audrey Forlani, Celine Ferer, Gaelle Hermet, Romane Menager

(Replacements: Laure Touye, Coco Lindelauf, Yllana Brosseau, Julie Annery, Emeline Gros, Alexandra Chambon, Jessy Tremouliere, Emilie Boulard)

England: Helena Rowland, Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante, Vicki Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall

(Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Rosie Galligan, Sarah Beckett, Sadia Kabeya, Natasha Hunt, Ellie Kildunne)

Ireland v Scotland

Ireland: Vicky Irwin, Aoife Doyle, Sene Naoupu, Enya Breen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Nikki Caughey, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Nichola Fryday, Sam Monghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor

(Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott, Grace Moore, Maeve Og O’Leary, Ailsa Hughes, Michelle Claffey)