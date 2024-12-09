Tommy Fury’s former boxing opponent Genadij Krajevskij has died aged 37.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lithuanian boxer was well loved by British fans throughout his eight-year pro career. Fans called him "one of the real characters of the fight game" and a "lovely fella".

The British Boxing Board of Control's Midlands Area Council posted: "The Baltic Bomber graced the away corner in the Midlands area on numerous occasions. He was always a delight to be around in and out of the ring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIPBoxing Promotions said they received the news of Krakevskij's death with "deep sorrow". They added: "We had the honour of featuring him in the VIP Shows on multiple occasions." Stockbridge Amateur Boxing Club wrote: "RIP to a proper fighter."

Tommy Fury’s former boxing opponent Genadij Krajevskij has died aged 37. (Photo: BT Sport) | BT Sport

Respected referee Mark Lyson posted: "Terrible sad news, RIP Genadij Krajevskij a true warrior, and a lovely fella." Krakevskij took on notable names like Bradley Rea, Macauley MacGowan and Gerome Warburton during his durable career.

Love Island star Tommy Fury halted him two rounds into their contest at the BT Sport Studio in Stratford in 2020. The first round was relatively close, although the Fury won it, but he ended things spectacularly in the second stanza, thanks to a heavy uppercut.

Nicknamed the 'Baltic Bomber', Krakevskij most recently fought Levi Vaughan in Birmingham in August. It was a four-round defeat against the 26-year-old Midlander Vaughan.