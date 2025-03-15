Scotland take on France in their last Six Nations clash - and are on the hunt for the title.

Scotland require their own bonus-point win and to overturn France's massive points difference, while also relying on unlikely results elsewhere. Gregor Townsend's side are likely to finish fourth for the second successive year, but they can cling onto the close nature of the past three clashes between the sides and recent performances on French soil.

The absence of France captain Antoine Dupont may also be a factor - the superstar sustained a knee injury in Dublin last week and is is set to miss the next six months. France make two changes with Maxime Lucu starting at scrum-half in place of Dupont. Gael Fickou replaces Pierre-Louis Barrassi at outside centre to win a French record-equalling 50th Six Nations cap.

France: 15-Ramos; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Moefana, 11-Bielle-Biarrey; 10-Ntamack, 9-Lucu; 1-Gros, 2-Mauvaka, 3-Atonio, 4-Flament, 5-Guillard, 6-Cros, 7-Boudehent, 8-Alldritt (capt). Replacements: 16-Marchand, 17-Baille, 18-Aldegheri, 19-Auradou, 20-Meafou, 21-Jegou, 22-Jelonch, 23-Le Garrec.

Scotland: 15-Kinghorn; 14-Graham, 13-Jones, 12-Jordan, 11-Van der Merwe; 10-Russell (co-capt), 9-White; 1-Schoeman, 2-Cherry, 3-Z Fagerson, 4-Brown, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Ritchie, 7-Darge (co-capt), 8-M Fagerson. Replacements: 16-Ashman, 17-Sutherland, 18-Hurd, 19-Johnson, 20-Sykes, 21-Muncaster, 22-Dobie, 23-McDowall.

France v Scotland will take place on Saturday 15th March 2025. The game takes place at Stade de France in Paris, France. France v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.