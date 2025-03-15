England are still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations as they play their final game later today (Saturday 15 March).

England will be taking on Wales heading to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. England know they need to win with a bonus point and hope that Scotland do them an enormous favour in Paris, with any French victory enough for them to take the title due to their hugely superior points difference.

England should at least be soaring with confidence after thrashing Italy last weekend. However, all of those triumphs came at Twickenham and trips to Cardiff are never straightforward.

Wales - who have not won a single game since the 2023 World Cup - will be hungry of a win. Wales vs England is the middle game of three on Six Nations Super Saturday (today on March 15, 2025), with kick-off slated for 4:45pm GMT. Italy vs Ireland is up first, with France vs Scotland to come last.

In the UK, Wales vs England is being broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One and Welsh-language channel S4C, with coverage of the rugby beginning on both at 4pm GMT. Free live coverage of the game is also available online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Wales vs England lineups

Wales XV: Murray; Mee, Llewellyn, B Thomas, Roberts; Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Smith, Dee, John; Rowlands, Jenkins; Wainwright, Morgan (c), Faletau

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Reffell, R Williams, J Evans, Tompkins

England XV: M Smith; Roebuck, Freeman, Dingwall, Daly; F Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart; Itoje (c), Chessum; T Curry, B Curry, Earl

Replacements: George, Baxter, Heyes, Cunningham-South, Pollock, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford