Ireland face Italy in Rome in the final round of this year's Six Nations.

Ireland’s aspirations of a historic third successive men's title is hanging by a thread. France's demolition job in Dublin last weekend not only ended Ireland's Grand Slam tilt but badly dented their chances of lifting the trophy.

Ireland are likely to have to defeat Italy and hope results elsewhere go their way, with France in pole position to win the tournament. If Italy can shock Ireland for the first time in more than a decade, they would win multiple matches in back-to-back Six Nations campaigns for the first time.

Ireland: 15-Keenan, 14- Hansen, 13-Ringrose, 12-Henshaw, 11-Lowe, 10-Crowley, J 9-Gibson-Park; 1-Porter, 2-Sheehan, 3-Bealham, 4-Ryan, 5-Beirne, 6-Conan, 7-Van der Flier, 8-Doris (capt). Replacements: 16-G McCarthy, 17-Boyle, 18-Furlong, 19-J McCarthy, 20-O'Mahony, 21-Murray, 22-S Prendergast, 23-Aki.

Italy: 15-Allan, 14-Capuozzo, 13-Brex (capt), 12-Menoncello, 11-Ioane, 10-P Garbisi, 9-Page-Relo; 1-Fischetti, 2-Lucchesi, 3-Ferrari, 4-Lamb, 5-Ruzza, 6-Negri, 7-Zuliani, 8-L Cannone. Replacements: 16-Nicotera, 17-Spagnolo, 18-Zilocchi, 19-N Cannone, 20-Lamaro, 21-Vintcent, 22-Varney, 23-Marin.

Italy v Ireland kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday, March 15, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Italy v Ireland is being shown live on ITV1.

You can therefore live stream the game by using ITVX, you'll need a TV licence and ITVX account for this. Coverage on ITV begins at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.40pm.