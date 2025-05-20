A British man has broken the world record for running across the width of Australia.

William Goodge, 31, started the 3,800km (2,361 miles) run from Cottesloe Beach in Perth on 15 April, and finished on Monday afternoon at Australia's iconic Bondi Beach. Originally from Bedfordshire in England, Goodge ran the equivalent of two-and-a-half marathons - about 100km - every day.

He started running marathons after his mother, Amanda, died from cancer in 2018, with this journey raising money for cancer charities in the UK, US and Australia. Moments after crossing the finish line, Goodge placed a bunch of flowers on Bondi's famous shoreline in memory of his late mother.

The previous world record for running across Australia was held by Chris Turnbull, who managed the feat in 39 days in 2023. Mr Goodge managed to run it in 35 days.

Speaking to local media after he crossed the finish line, Goodge said the run was "like a revolving nightmare that wouldn't end". He told the Sydney Morning Herald: "The first nine days were extremely challenging...but you have to tell your body and mind that even though you're struggling, you're going to persevere, and you're going to get through it”.

Along the way toenails have fallen off, his feet began rotting and he sometimes hallucinated due to broken sleep caused by pain in his bones. Goodge said thinking about how his mother battled cancer was crucial during his journey, and helped him overlook his own suffering.

Goodge is an ultrarunner, model and former semi-professional rugby player for championship side Ampthill RUFC. He has completed challenges like becoming the fastest Brit to run across the US in 2023 as well as completing a marathon in every county in England, and participating in numerous ultra-marathons.