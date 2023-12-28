After Anthony Joshua's Day of Reckoning victory over Otto Wallin, has a path to fighting Tyson Fury reopened?

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have a longstanding war of words

After a massive 2023 and three big wins, Anthony Joshua's boxing career is firmly back on track. His latest win came against Otto Wallin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the Watford-born boxer defeated his opponent via technical knockout in the fifth round.

It was a much-needed convincing display from Joshua who is seeking to get back to the top of heavyweight boxing after two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. And as expected, all attention is firmly fixed on what comes next for the 34-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was heavy suggestion before the fight that Anthony Joshua would finally go up against Deontay Wilder. But that now seems off the cards after Wilder was surprisingly beaten by Joseph Parker.

That has only added to years of speculation that he could finally fight Tyson Fury. The Gyspy King will re-enter the ring for the first time since he controversially beat UFC fighter Francis Ngannou back in October. He is set to face off against Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 for a chance to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua has publicly said he will be at that fight - sat ringside - and that he expects the Ukranian to overcome Fury.

Back in October, Fury seemed to dismiss the idea of finally fighting Anthony Joshua. He said his fellow Brit was "out in the cold" - and suggested that fighting Usyk was currently his biggest challenge. But that doesn't line up with Joshua's aims when he told Sky Sports that he does still want to fight Fury.

Advertisement

Advertisement