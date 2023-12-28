Will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury after convincing Day of Reckoning fight against Otto Wallin?
After Anthony Joshua's Day of Reckoning victory over Otto Wallin, has a path to fighting Tyson Fury reopened?
After a massive 2023 and three big wins, Anthony Joshua's boxing career is firmly back on track. His latest win came against Otto Wallin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when the Watford-born boxer defeated his opponent via technical knockout in the fifth round.
It was a much-needed convincing display from Joshua who is seeking to get back to the top of heavyweight boxing after two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. And as expected, all attention is firmly fixed on what comes next for the 34-year-old.
There was heavy suggestion before the fight that Anthony Joshua would finally go up against Deontay Wilder. But that now seems off the cards after Wilder was surprisingly beaten by Joseph Parker.
That has only added to years of speculation that he could finally fight Tyson Fury. The Gyspy King will re-enter the ring for the first time since he controversially beat UFC fighter Francis Ngannou back in October. He is set to face off against Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 for a chance to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
Anthony Joshua has publicly said he will be at that fight - sat ringside - and that he expects the Ukranian to overcome Fury.
Back in October, Fury seemed to dismiss the idea of finally fighting Anthony Joshua. He said his fellow Brit was "out in the cold" - and suggested that fighting Usyk was currently his biggest challenge. But that doesn't line up with Joshua's aims when he told Sky Sports that he does still want to fight Fury.
It remains to be seen if Fury's mind has been changed by Joshua's impressive victory in Saudi Arabia and given all the hype now, it seems it will likely be one for ages if they do enter the ring together.
