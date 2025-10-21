Will Rowlands has retired from Wales international duty shortly before coach Steve Tandy announced his squad for the forthcoming November Tests.

The 34-year-old plays for French Top 14 side Racing 92 in Paris and his decision was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). Rowlands was a former England age-grade cap who opted to pursue Test honours via his Welsh heritage.

He helped Wales win the 2021 Six Nations and earned 41 caps, scored three tries and was named Wales' 2021 player of the year. Tandy paid tribute to the Racing 92 lock, praising both his quality and his character within the national setup.

He said: “Will has been an amazing servant for the game in Welsh rugby. He's been an outstanding player and a great human being in the environment.

"Whoever's spoken about Will said he added so much value to the national game, both on and off the pitch. Obviously it's disappointing for us to lose a player of that quality, but we're totally understanding around his circumstance and wish him all the best for his future.”

Rowlands made his debut in 2020 and quickly established himself as one of Wales’ most consistent forwards, known for his towering lineout presence and relentless work rate. He featured prominently at both the 2023 Rugby World Cup and during Wales’ Six Nations campaigns in recent years.