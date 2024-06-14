Aer Lingus strike: Fears for summer holidays as pilots of major airline vote in favour of strike action with talks ended without agreement
Fears are mounting that summer holidays could be at risk as pilots of major airline Aer Lingus have voted in favour of strike action. There have been negotiations between management and Aer Lingus pilots with the two sides locked in discussions to resolve a pay dispute.
However, the company reported on Thursday evening (13 June) that “no meaningful progress” had been made during the engagement. Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) had already voted in favour of industrial action, which could take effect with just seven days’ notice, although Aer Lingus has requested at least 15 days.
A spokesperson for the airline said: “Aer Lingus also offered to request the support of the Workplace Relations Commission in order to further explore solutions. Both of these offers were rejected by IALPA.”
IALPA President Mark Tighe said the workers wanted to avoid causing widespread travel disruption for holidaymakers this summer. He said: “The result of this ballot shows the resolve and determination of our members to get a fair share of the large profits that Aer Lingus are making.”
The Labour Court recommended that pilots should receive pay increases of 9.25 percent under an interim settlement of the dispute, however, this was rejected by IALPA members, who were seeking a 23.8 percent hike. IALPA has claimed that previous pay offers had not reflected inflation or the sacrifices made by pilots during the pandemic, while Aer Lingus has described the IALPA ballot as entirely unnecessary.
The Irish Travel Agents Association has called for a resolution to the dispute. Angela Walsh, president of the ITAA, said: “The ITAA is urging Aer Lingus and unions to reach a resolution and avoid any disruptive strike action. Travel agents are on the frontline when strikes, cancellations and other disruptions occur and are the first port of call for customers.”
