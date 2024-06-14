Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summer holidays could be at risk as Aer Lingus pilots have voted in favour of strike action - and ‘no meaningful progress’ has been made in negotiations

Fears are mounting that summer holidays could be at risk as pilots of major airline Aer Lingus have voted in favour of strike action. There have been negotiations between management and Aer Lingus pilots with the two sides locked in discussions to resolve a pay dispute.

However, the company reported on Thursday evening (13 June) that “no meaningful progress” had been made during the engagement. Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) had already voted in favour of industrial action, which could take effect with just seven days’ notice, although Aer Lingus has requested at least 15 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Aer Lingus also offered to request the support of the Workplace Relations Commission in order to further explore solutions. Both of these offers were rejected by IALPA.”

Summer holidays could be at risk as Aer Lingus pilots have voted in favour of strike action - and ‘no meaningful progress’ has been made in negotiations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

IALPA President Mark Tighe said the workers wanted to avoid causing widespread travel disruption for holidaymakers this summer. He said: “The result of this ballot shows the resolve and determination of our members to get a fair share of the large profits that Aer Lingus are making.”

The Labour Court recommended that pilots should receive pay increases of 9.25 percent under an interim settlement of the dispute, however, this was rejected by IALPA members, who were seeking a 23.8 percent hike. IALPA has claimed that previous pay offers had not reflected inflation or the sacrifices made by pilots during the pandemic, while Aer Lingus has described the IALPA ballot as entirely unnecessary.