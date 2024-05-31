Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight British tourists on a stag do have been arrested in Majorca, Spain after starting a huge brawl at a beach club. The tourists are in police custody after attacking a waitress and two police officers at the Balneario beach club in Illetas.

The incident started when a waiter asked them not to throw beer cans and rubbish into the sea. According to the Calvia council their reaction was "extremely violent."

In a press statement the council said: "They started attacking Beach Club staff. Two off-duty Guardia Civil officers and six police officers tried to bring the situation under control but they were met with violence from the tourists. Finally eight were arrested and taken to the Municipal police station where they spent the night in police cells."

The violence erupted at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (29 May) during stag do celebrations. The tourists began attacking staff and a waiter was hit in the head. Police said they had “rarely witnessed such a violent reaction” on the part of the detainees. Sources cited by local council authorities said the attackers confronted officers and tried to flee when they saw that they were trapped.

“Extremely violent” British tourists on a stag do have been arrested at Balneario beach club in Illetas, Majorca after starting a huge brawl. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

By the following morning seven customers at the restaurant and sunbathers had already pressed charges against them. Calvià Council said on Thursday morning (30 May): “A mass fight at the Balneario Illetas restaurant on Wednesday has led to the arrest of eight English men aged around 30. A waiter was injured after being hit in the head and two police officers were also hurt and are awaiting a medical evaluation.

‘The incident occurred around 7.30pm when a group of English tourists were on a stag do having gone to Illetes from Palma, because some of them were staying at a hotel in the area. One of the restaurant staff spoke to them about their incivic behaviour when they began to throw rubbish and cans of lager into the sea as well as annoying other customers and sunbathers on the beach.”

Calvià’s deputy mayor Esperanza Catala said: “It’s regrettable incidents like this, despite being infrequent, have occurred in our municipality. But let no-one be mistaken, we are going to be inflexible with this sort of people that we don’t want in Calvià and we are not going to let them get away with anything.