Brit tourists warned of emergency alert test issued by Canary Islands during October half-term
The Canary Islands government is set to test its emergency warning system, ES-Alert, on Thursday, October 24.
The alert, scheduled to be issued between 10am and midday local time, will be sent to all mobile phones in the area, including those of tourists. The system is designed to warn people of national disasters such as fires, floods, or volcanic eruptions, and has been used before during forest fires in La Palma and Tenerife last year. The test has previously been carried out in other Canary Islands, including Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.
Most mobile phones with a data connection will be able to receive the civil protection alert, with devices running Android version 11 or higher and iOS version 15.6 or higher set to receive it by default. "All users will need to do when they receive the alert is press the word ‘Accept’ and there is no need to respond or call 112," authorities said. Phones set to languages other than Spanish will receive the alert in English. Phones that are turned off or in airplane mode will not receive the alert.
The Canary Islands tourism board has advised the travel industry to inform holidaymakers in advance to avoid any panic. In a statement on social media platform X, Turismo de Islas Canarias said: "On October 24, the ES-ALERT system for emergencies will be tested. Between 10am and midday, mobile phones in the area will receive an alert that will stop ringing by pressing ACCEPT."
