Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British holidaymakers heading to Tenerife for the October half-term are being urged not to be alarmed when an emergency alert is sent to their phones next week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canary Islands government is set to test its emergency warning system, ES-Alert, on Thursday, October 24.

The alert, scheduled to be issued between 10am and midday local time, will be sent to all mobile phones in the area, including those of tourists. The system is designed to warn people of national disasters such as fires, floods, or volcanic eruptions, and has been used before during forest fires in La Palma and Tenerife last year. The test has previously been carried out in other Canary Islands, including Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beautiful summer scene on Teresitas beach, Tenerife. Photo: AdobeStock

Most mobile phones with a data connection will be able to receive the civil protection alert, with devices running Android version 11 or higher and iOS version 15.6 or higher set to receive it by default. "All users will need to do when they receive the alert is press the word ‘Accept’ and there is no need to respond or call 112," authorities said. Phones set to languages other than Spanish will receive the alert in English. Phones that are turned off or in airplane mode will not receive the alert.

The Canary Islands tourism board has advised the travel industry to inform holidaymakers in advance to avoid any panic. In a statement on social media platform X, Turismo de Islas Canarias said: "On October 24, the ES-ALERT system for emergencies will be tested. Between 10am and midday, mobile phones in the area will receive an alert that will stop ringing by pressing ACCEPT."