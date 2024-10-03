Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spanish holiday hotspots have confirmed that tourist taxes will increase for UK holidaymakers from next summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Balearic government in the European Union announced yesterday (Wednesday 2 October) that the rate of the tourist tax would increase next summer in hotspots such as Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza. It marks one of their key policies to limit tourist overcrowding.

Balearic President Marga Prohens did not say how much it would rise by but there has been speculation that it could double. Five-star hotel guests already pay four euros per day per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Balearic government said that the tax would rise in the summer and fall in the winter. A tourism official said: "Since July 1, 2016, the Tax for Sustainable Tourism is levied on all overnight stays in tourist accommodations on the Balearic Islands. Thanks to the contribution, we are able to make major investments to compensate the territorial and environmental impact of tourism on Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.”

Spanish holiday hotspots have confirmed that tourist tax will increase for UK holidaymakers from next summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The new comes as the “Less tourism, more life” platform on the island of Mallorca issued a warning on Friday (27 September) that they have begun working on promoting protests and actions throughout autumn. The organisation said that the impacts of mass tourism which include access to housing, job insecurity and overcrowding cannot continue to be denied.

Meanwhile citizens in the Canary Islands are gearing up for a new demonstration to demand a change in the region’s economic and tourism models that will take place on the streets of key tourist areas on October 20. Protest locations have been confirmed in several key areas including the Metropolis Commercial Centre in Playa Las Americas, Tenerife, Maspalomas in Gran Canaria, and Corralejo in Fuerteventura.

Organisers have purposely selected these tourist hubs to highlight the social challenges associated with tourism, such as precarious working conditions, environmental degradation, and unchecked construction. Citizens of the Spanish Archipelago have been urged to take to the streets like they did in April, when as many as 120,000 protested in the capital.