A missing British man in Tenerife has been found after he reportedly “vanished” from the holiday hotspot.

The man was last seen on the island belonging to the Canary archipelago off the coast of west Africa. Peter, whose surname has not been revealed by his friends who posted the appeal, was last seen in the area of the Playa de Las Americas resort in southern Tenerife.

His friends wrote: “Our friend has been missing since Tuesday the 1st of October last seen in Las Americas area. He’s called Pete if anyone’s seen him please could you get in touch his family are worried.”

A missing British man in Tenerife has been found after he reportedly “vanished” from the holiday hotspot. (Photo: Peter Barnes/Facebook) | Peter Barnes/Facebook

According to the Missing Persons Tenerife page, Peter is from Middlesbrough and is reportedly due to fly from Tenerife South to Leeds today (Monday 7 October). In an update on a Facebook page Deborah Clarke-Topper confirmed that Peter had been found. She wrote: “Good news. Located safe and sound”. Peter Barnes, who created the Facebook post replied: “Thank you again”.

This latest report follows a string of recent disappearances. A 16-year-old girl is among the latest to vanish from the island, according to The Olive Press. Nicoll Andrea was last seen on August 20 in Arona, Santa Cruz, according to the missing person’s database, SOS Desaparecidos. The just over 5ft teenager with long brown wavy hair and brown eyes was believed to be wearing black shoes, a red top and black sandals on the day she disappeared.