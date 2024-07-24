Cheap flights in August: Best value last-minute flight deals unveiled including routes to popular hotspots Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca
The flight tickets are available for under £200 return, and some under £100 pp. According to the latest findings from KAYAK’s flight search data, for those wanting to get a last-minute deal this August, the five best value routes for average return flight price in August pp are Dublin and Paris - perfect for those wanting to soak up the summer of sports events.
The data also reveals that the cheapest last-minute flight deals are for locations including Copenhagen, Milan and Amsterdam. Those wanting to catch some of the Balearic party atmosphere in Ibiza with parties from BBC Radio 1, Craig David, and Calvin Harris can also still grab a deal for less than £200 pp.
As the British weather doesn’t quite know which season it’s in, Brits looking for affordable travel options this summer still have great options to escape on a last-minute adventure. Rachel Mumford, KAYAK Travel Expert, commented: “Our data reveals that it’s not too late to get away this summer, with August still presenting an ideal time for travellers to explore popular destinations without stretching their wallets.
“Those looking to get away and keep an eye on their budget can use our new AI-powered tool, KAYAK PriceCheck. Just take a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, upload it to the KAYAK app, and we’ll compare the price against hundreds of sites to see if you can get a better price.”
Listed below are the top 10 destinations with the cheapest flights in August according to KAYAK.
Dublin, Ireland
Average return flight price August - £87
Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Average return flight price August - £124
Copenhagen, Denmark
Average return flight price August - £130
Milan, Italy
Average return flight price August - £142
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Average return flight price August - £146
Barcelona, Spain
Average return flight price August - £146
Berlin, Germany
Average return flight price August - £149
Ibiza, Spain
Average return flight price August - £159
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Average return flight price August - £176
Rome, Italy
Average return flight price August - £186
