Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The best value last-minute flight deals for August have been unveiled with the cheapest deals heading to top destinations.

The flight tickets are available for under £200 return, and some under £100 pp. According to the latest findings from KAYAK’s flight search data, for those wanting to get a last-minute deal this August, the five best value routes for average return flight price in August pp are Dublin and Paris - perfect for those wanting to soak up the summer of sports events.

The data also reveals that the cheapest last-minute flight deals are for locations including Copenhagen, Milan and Amsterdam. Those wanting to catch some of the Balearic party atmosphere in Ibiza with parties from BBC Radio 1, Craig David, and Calvin Harris can also still grab a deal for less than £200 pp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the British weather doesn’t quite know which season it’s in, Brits looking for affordable travel options this summer still have great options to escape on a last-minute adventure. Rachel Mumford, KAYAK Travel Expert, commented: “Our data reveals that it’s not too late to get away this summer, with August still presenting an ideal time for travellers to explore popular destinations without stretching their wallets.

The best value last-minute flight deals for August have been unveiled with the cheapest deals heading to top destinations. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

“Those looking to get away and keep an eye on their budget can use our new AI-powered tool, KAYAK PriceCheck. Just take a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, upload it to the KAYAK app, and we’ll compare the price against hundreds of sites to see if you can get a better price.”

Listed below are the top 10 destinations with the cheapest flights in August according to KAYAK.

Dublin, Ireland

Average return flight price August - £87

Paris, Ile-de-France, France

Average return flight price August - £124

Copenhagen, Denmark

Average return flight price August - £130

Milan, Italy

Average return flight price August - £142

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Average return flight price August - £146

Barcelona, Spain

Average return flight price August - £146

Berlin, Germany

Average return flight price August - £149

Ibiza, Spain

Average return flight price August - £159

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Average return flight price August - £176

Rome, Italy