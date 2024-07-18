Unlock £234 in savings on your next holiday with these five expert tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research reveals a surge in searches for "cheap holidays" as people seek affordable getaways ahead of the UK school summer holidays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Search interest for "cheap holidays" has surged as the cost-of-living crisis continues and the school summer holidays are around the corner, revealing a growing demand for affordable getaways. New research from Norton Finance shows that more people are looking for ways to save, including on their holidays.

1. Unlock Savings: Book Your Holiday on a Sunday

Holiday prices fluctuate throughout the week, with Sunday often offering the best deals. By booking on a Sunday, travellers can save an average of 13%, potentially saving hundreds of pounds on their holiday.1 This might not sound like much, but it would save you £234 on the average price of a 7-day holiday for two to Spain2.

Family Holiday

2. Fly Smart: Wednesday Flights Offer the Best Deals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save an average of 17% on your package holiday by flying on a Wednesday. While flight times vary, this tip can help you stretch your travel budget. It’s important to note that flight times also fluctuate based on the time of day you fly.**

3. Consider a Holiday Loan

If you're planning a more expensive holiday, a holiday loan might be a better option than credit cards or Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). Holiday loans typically have lower interest rates, making them more cost-effective for larger purchases. Plus, they offer more protection and can be easier to manage than BNPL.

4. Go All-Inclusive for Peace of Mind

All-inclusive or full-board holidays can help you stick to your budget by eliminating unexpected costs. While deals vary, you can often save money by avoiding the expense of dining out. The average dinner for two in Spain is €462 (£39.31), so opting for an all-inclusive package can eliminate these additional costs.

5. Package Deals: The Smart Choice for Savings and Protection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While independent booking offers flexibility, package deals often provide better value, especially when you factor in extras like transfers and insurance. Plus, packages offer greater protection if something goes wrong. A study by Which? found that prices can increase as much as 76%3 when booking separately instead of a package deal.

"With 77% of Brits planning a foreign holiday this year4, it's clear that people are determined to travel despite the rising cost of living," says Paul Stringer, Director at Norton Finance. "Our research shows a surge in search interest for 'cheap holidays,' indicating a strong desire to find affordable getaways. We hope these tips will help travellers make their dream getaways a reality without breaking the bank."

For further information about saving or financing a holiday, visit https://www.nortonfinance.co.uk/loans/holiday-loans