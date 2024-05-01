Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning to tourists heading to popular holiday hotspot Cyprus. The government refreshed its travel guidance for the holiday hotspot in February as turmoil in the Middle East cast doubt on those planning to visit due to its close proximity.

The holiday destination is generally deemed safe but the Foreign Office has issued some warnings related to political protests, crime and safety. The most recent travel guidance does not discourage travel to Cyprus but it does warn that demonstrations can occur with little notice in cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office advises: "Events in the Middle East have led to heightened tensions and demonstrations are likely. Avoid any protests, political gatherings, or marches and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted."

The island is home to a significant Israeli population and tensions have escalated since the conflict in the Middle East began. Local media in Cyprus have reported that there are more security measures across the island in recent months.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance for Cyprus following unrest in the Middle East. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Holidaymakers have also been urged to ensure their passport is less than ten years old and has at least three months remaining from the day they plan to leave the country. You don't need a visa to visit Cyprus if you are staying for less than 90 days for tourism purposes, visiting friends or family, attending business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training.

Cyprus isn't part of the Schengen area, so time spent there won't count towards your 90-day visa-free limit in the Schengen zone. Brits should remember to get their passport stamped upon entering and leaving Cyprus as border officials use these stamps to verify you haven't overstayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad