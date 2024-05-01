Cyprus travel warning? Foreign Office issues latest travel guidance to UK holidaymakers for popular destination after unrest in Middle East
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning to tourists heading to popular holiday hotspot Cyprus. The government refreshed its travel guidance for the holiday hotspot in February as turmoil in the Middle East cast doubt on those planning to visit due to its close proximity.
The holiday destination is generally deemed safe but the Foreign Office has issued some warnings related to political protests, crime and safety. The most recent travel guidance does not discourage travel to Cyprus but it does warn that demonstrations can occur with little notice in cities.
The Foreign Office advises: "Events in the Middle East have led to heightened tensions and demonstrations are likely. Avoid any protests, political gatherings, or marches and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted."
The island is home to a significant Israeli population and tensions have escalated since the conflict in the Middle East began. Local media in Cyprus have reported that there are more security measures across the island in recent months.
Holidaymakers have also been urged to ensure their passport is less than ten years old and has at least three months remaining from the day they plan to leave the country. You don't need a visa to visit Cyprus if you are staying for less than 90 days for tourism purposes, visiting friends or family, attending business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training.
Cyprus isn't part of the Schengen area, so time spent there won't count towards your 90-day visa-free limit in the Schengen zone. Brits should remember to get their passport stamped upon entering and leaving Cyprus as border officials use these stamps to verify you haven't overstayed.
While crime against tourists is relatively rare in Cyprus, the UK Foreign Office advises visitors to “take sensible precautions”, buy their own drinks, keep an eye on them at all times, and avoid separating from their group. Tourists are also warned against photographing sensitive areas such as military buildings, as this could lead to arrest. Additionally, when swimming in the sea, travellers should be wary of strong waves and currents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.