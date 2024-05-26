Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Airport has issued a new update on when 100ml liquid limit rule will be scrapped as the deadline looms

UK airports are racing to update their security in line with new rules published by the government in December 2022 which confirmed that all security scanners would be upgraded. It will see the 100ml liquid limit rule scrapped, allowing passengers to take up to two litres of liquids onboard planes in their hand luggage. They will also not have to unpack their laptops and other electronics from their bags.

Some airports are on track to meet the 1 June deadline, including Birmingham Airport. The airport is expected to be the first major English airport to scrap the 100ml rule. However, at others, including Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester, the changes are unlikely to be implemented before next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LeicestershireLive asked East Midlands Airport when their passengers can expect the new rules to come into play. A spokesman for the airport said work is underway to expand the size of the terminal so it can accommodate the new security scanners.

East Midlands Airport has issued a new update on when 100ml liquid limit rule will be scrapped as the deadline looms. (Photo: Getty Images)

However, work will not be completed in time for this summer meaning the old rules will still apply. The spokesman told LeicestershireLive: “We have work underway here at the moment to expand the size of our terminal to accommodate the new security scanning equipment.

“That means we’re working towards having the new equipment and new rules up and running next year. In the meantime, we’re telling customers they should come to the airport as usual, as their journey through the airport won’t be affected by the work that’s underway and existing security arrangements remain in place.”