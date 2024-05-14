Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven men who were reportedly drunk and “disruptive” were removed from an easyJet flight from Bristol Airport to Malaga

Seven passengers were removed from an easyJet flight from Bristol Airport to Malaga with the pilot forced to abort the take-off on the runway due to their disruptive behaviour. The pilot stopped the plane as it was about to take off and returned to the terminal with police called to the departure gate to meet the flight.

A large group of drunken young men were refusing to sit down on the plane and were demanding to use the toilet during take-off. The flight to the Spanish resort was already delayed by an hour in the terminal, and passengers then had to wait another hour or so while the ejected passengers were made to retrieve their bags from the plane and were escorted back to the terminal by police.

One passenger told Bristol Live that the large group of young men were already being loud and disruptive before they even boarded the plane. Linda Sweeden, who was returning home to southern Spain from a visit to Bristol, told Bristol Live: “They were being loud at the gate, but luckily I was sat at the back of the plane and they were at the front. There were loads of them. Everyone was seated ready to depart, and then suddenly one of the men at the front stood up.

"A steward asked him to sit down and he started shouting, so loud we could hear at the back: ‘If you don’t let me go to the toilet I’m going to p*** all over the floor!’. Then another one stood up and said he wanted to go too, then another, and very quickly about five or six of them were standing up, in the aisle, arguing with the stewards, who were telling them to sit down.”

The plane took off and eventually arrived in Malaga around two hours after the original scheduled arrival time. A spokesperson for easyJet confirmed they were taking the incident seriously.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY7004 from Bristol to Malaga on May 11 returned to stand due to some passengers behaving disruptively. The aircraft was met by police and the passengers were offloaded before the flight continued to Malaga.

