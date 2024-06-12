Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last-minute holiday deals are currently on offer in German cities including Munich and berlin when big Euro matches are being held

Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and late holiday packages in popular German cities have been unveiled coinciding with some of the tournament’s big matches. A selection of late deals are still available to Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin with Avani Hotels, Generator, icelolly.com and TravelSupermarket.

For example you could book two nights in Munich with icelolly.com enjoying a two-night bed & breakfast stay at 5-star Hilton Munchen Park on 8 July with the semi-final being held on 9 July. England are currently favourites with Sky Bet to win their first Euros in Germany. The team will face Serbia in their first match on Sunday (15 June), followed by Denmark and Slovenia next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed below are the late holiday deals with Avani Hotels, Generator, icelolly.com and TravelSupermarket.

Last-minute holiday deals are currently on offer in German cities including Munich and berlin when big Euro matches are being held. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Frankfurt

Frankfurt will be hosting matches on 17, 20, 23, 26 June and 1 July.

Opened in January 2024, Avani Frankfurt City Hotel features 256 rooms and suites, a grab-and-go deli and gym. Décor is inspired by Frankfurt’s role as a pioneer of techno music in the 1980s and the property is a five-minute walk from Konstablerwache station, which offers direct trains to Frankfurt Arena in under 15 minutes.

Save up to 25% with rooms from £78 per night. Book before 23rd June for stays between 17th June – 15th September. www.avanihotels.com/en/frankfurt-city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munich

Enjoy a two-night bed & breakfast stay at 5-star Hilton Munchen Park. £506 per person, based on two adults sharing, including return flights. Departing from Manchester on 8th July. For more information, see here.

You can also enjoy a two-night bed & breakfast stay at 4-star NYX Munich Hotel. £442 per person, based on two adults sharing, including return flights and baggage. Departing from London Gatwick on 8th July. For more information, see here.

Berlin

The final will be hosted in Berlin on 14 July.

For groups heading to Berlin for the highly anticipated Euro final, Generator Berlin Alexanderplatz has a two night stay in a six-bed dorm and ensuite priced from £836. Just a short train journey from the Olympiastadion, the hotel provides guests with a fun and affordable stay complete with its onsite bar and shuffleboard area. Price based upon an arrival date of 13th July. For more information and to book, please visit www.expedia.co.uk

Two-night bed & breakfast stay at 4-star Two Hotel Berlin by Axel. £407 per person, based on two adults sharing, including flights, bags & accommodation. Departing from East Midlands Airport on 13th July 2024. For more information, see here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-night bed & breakfast stay at 5-star Eurostar Berlin. £689 per person, based on two adults sharing, including flights, bags & accommodation. Departing from Manchester on 13th July 2024. For more information, see here.

Three-night bed & breakfast stay at 4-star NH Berlin City Ost. £586 per person, based on two adults sharing, including flights, bags & accommodation. Departing from London Gatwick on 13th July 2024. For more information, see here.

Three-night bed & breakfast stay at 4-star Hotel Riu Plaza Berlin. £528 per person, based on two adults sharing, including flights, bags & accommodation. Departing from London Stansted on 13th July 2024. For more information, see here.