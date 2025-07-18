Expert comment: Kids ride free this summer: Why it’s a win for UK road trip culture
Aaron Favero of VelociRAX, outdoor travel expert, shared the impact this offer will have, and how families can best seize the moment.
Aaron Favero, Travel & Outdoor Cycling Expert at VelociRAX, says:
“National Express’ move to give free rides for kids isn’t just a travel promotion, but also a push toward making exploration part of family life again. With prices rising everywhere, families need reasons to say yes to spontaneous road trips, biking weekends, or coastal camping. Removing the cost of kids’ tickets helps level the playing field.
We’re seeing more parents plan low-cost holidays that get kids off screens and into the outdoors. Whether that’s a trip to a national park, a day of trail cycling, or visiting a new town, these experiences stick with kids far longer than indoor entertainment.
Travel like this fosters resilience, curiosity, and connection. And it doesn’t have to be elaborate: just loading bikes on a rack and chasing a sunset can turn into a core memory.
We believe every family deserves easy, active access to the world outside their front door. Offers like this empower families to turn ordinary weekends into adventures.”
Key Takeaways for Travel Brands & Families
- Making domestic travel more affordable empowers families to take more frequent, enriching trips.
- Road-based travel combined with outdoor activities (like biking or hiking) creates stronger family bonds and better wellbeing.
- Simple incentives like free child fares can dramatically increase access to active, low-cost adventures.
- Parents are increasingly seeking off-grid, screen-free holidays that promote shared experiences and physical activity.
Tips for Planning Your Next Family Road Trip
- Pack for spontaneity: Bring bikes, walking shoes, or swimsuits even if they’re not in the plan: you never know what adventure will pop up.
- Choose destinations with safe cycle trails or open parks: These spots let kids roam, explore, and burn off energy while keeping costs low.
- Use bike racks to extend your range: A solid hitch-mounted rack like VelociRAX makes it easier to take family bikes along without sacrificing interior car space.
- Mix it up: Blend one “activity day” (like cycling or paddleboarding) with one “relax day” to balance the energy and avoid travel fatigue.
- Turn travel time into bonding time: Create a family playlist, road trip games, or scavenger hunts to make the journey part of the fun.