Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Florence Pugh and Zendaya increase interest in Bembridge Beach on Isle of Wight after they mention it in a viral TikTok interview as part of ‘Dune: Part Two’ promotion

A huge increase has spiked in a particular UK beach after it featured in a recent TikTok featuring an interview with Zendaya and Florence Pugh for the promotion of ‘Dune: Part Two’. The beach featured in the interview caused an 8900% increase in interest in the location.

The beach is Bembridge Beach on the Isle of Wight. In the interview, Florence Pugh is asked what UK beach she’d take Zendaya to, as it’s the closest thing the country has to dunes. To which Zendaya responds she’s visited a few already which were ‘pebbly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pugh then goes on to say that Bembridge Beach in the Isle of Wight is where she’d take her saying “There are all these dunes that are right behind the beach and it’s really cool and weird and yeah, they’re beautiful. So I’ll take you there”.

Florence Pugh and Zendaya increase interest in Bembridge Beach on Isle of Wight after they mention it in a viral TikTok interview as part of ‘Dune: Part Two’ promotion. (Photo: Parkdean Resorts)

Since the video has gone viral, Parkdean Resorts has revealed that searches for the location have skyrocketed, with Google searches for ‘Bembridge Beach’ up 8900% for this already popular seaside location. Searches for Bembridge itself have also increased, with the location experiencing an uplift in demand of 66%.

The beach is located in the village of Bembridge in Isle of Wight on the edge of Bembridge harbour. It features varying textures including stones, pebbles and shells with a large sandbank that extends with the low tide, perfect for family and friends to explore.

The beach is backed by sandy and grassy dunes which Pugh mentions in the interview that are likened to the film Dune: Part Two which they’ve recently been promoting. There are also great views across the harbour out over the Solent to Portsmouth and the south coast, and also of St Helen's Fort, the smallest of a chain of round forts built in the Solent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad