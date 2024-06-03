UK beaches: Top 10 most disappointing beaches according to TripAdvisor reviews include spots at British seaside destinations - see full list
The UK’s most disappointing beaches have been unveiled ahead of the summer holidays. With the help of TripAdvisor reviews, Preply has uncovered the top 10 beaches that haven’t quite hit the mark for some visitors.
As part of the study the team first created a seed list of the nation’s top 20 most popular and famous beaches, which were then analysed by the number of one, two, and three-star reviews, to reveal which ones might leave you feeling underwhelmed. Skegness beach was crowned the eighth most disappointing despite it being a historic British seaside destination, with attractions such as Butlins and Fantasy Island.
One in six TripAdvisor reviewers shared their underwhelming experiences on the beach. Despite this minor setback, the majority of reviewers shared their pleasant time at Skegness Beach, showing that it is still a great place to soak up the sunshine this summer.
It ranked closely behind Formby Beach, West Wittering Beach, and Brighton Beach, with North Shore Beach, Llandudno taking the top spot. A decade ago the local council had dumped tonnes of boulders on the stretch of North Short beach to protect the seaside town from flooding which has scarred the seafront. It left only a small sandy part near the pier.
Preply said: "Taking the top spot with nearly 30% disappointing reviews is Llandudno’s North Shore Beach. While the majority had positive experiences, some feedback painted a slightly different picture.
"The beach's use of rocky pebbles, chosen by the local council, has supposedly made walking along the shore a bit tricky for both visitors and their pets (which are also only allowed on the beach at certain times of the year). What’s more, visitors should also apparently be cautious of jellyfish that occasionally wash up on the coastline. All in all, if you’re considering visiting Llandudno's North Shore Beach, you’d be wise to pack a sturdy pair of shoes!"
Listed below are the top 10 most disappointing UK beaches according to the study by Preply.
UK’s most disappointing beaches
North Shore beach, Llandudno
Morecambe beach
Weston-super-Mare beach
Blackpool Sands
Brighton beach
West Wittering beach
Formby beach
Skegness beach
Camber Sands
Blackpool beach
