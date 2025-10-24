Four Turkish villages named in UN's Best Tourism Villages 2025

UN Best Tourism Villages

Four picturesque villages in Türkiye have been named among the “Best Tourism Villages 2025” by UN Tourism, reinforcing the country’s responsible and community-based tourism approach. Muğla’s Akyaka, İzmir’s Barbaros, Mardin’s Anıtlı and Antalya’s Kale Üçağız are recognised for their harmony with nature, deep-rooted culture and commitment to sustainable tourism.

Hidden amid the mountains, seas and tales of Anatolia, the selected villages earned the Best Tourism Village certification during an award ceremony in Huzhou, China.

Following the inclusions of Sakarya’s Taraklı, Nevşehir’s Mustafapaşa, İzmir’s Birgi and Şirince, and Antalya’s Ormana in the previous years, the Best Tourism Villages 2025 has placed Türkiye among the world’s standout destinations for rural tourism experiences once again.

With the addition of the four new villages, Türkiye now boasts 9 UN Best Tourism Villages.

Akyaka: A Seaside Heaven of Slow Living

Akyaka, located just north of Marmaris in Muğla province, is a peaceful town nestled between lush green mountains and turquoise waters and surrounded by pine and eucalyptus trees, with the Azmak Creek winding through its heart.

This stunning natural setting makes Akyaka ideal for a wide range of outdoor activities, from windsurfing and cycling to kitesurfing and trekking.

However, Akyaka isn’t only a destination for adventure but also a reflection of architectural wisdom, with its traditional Ula-style homes influenced by Ottoman and Aegean styles.

Visitors can witness the cultural heritage of Carian civilisations, enjoy a culinary scene rich in seafood and meze (appetisers), and experience a slower-paced lifestyle away from the noise in Akyaka.

Akyaka also proudly stands as a member of the international Cittaslow network, underscoring its commitment to sustainable and slow living.

Barbaros: A Village of Local Experiences, True Hospitality

Barbaros is another charming Turkish village, located just a short drive away from İzmir’s Urla district, a rising gastronomic hub of the Aegean coast.

It is renowned for its vernacular architecture with stone houses, culinary delights, hospitable folks, local productions, and traditional handicrafts.

Visitors roaming through the village’s narrow streets can knock on the doors of houses marked with the “Çat Kapı” (Knock Knock) sign and taste local specialities prepared with local olive oil, vegetables and herbs for very affordable prices.

Furthermore, just three kilometres away, the Urla Vineyard Route begins, home to a new generation of winemakers and MICHELIN Guide restaurants. In addition to all these experiences, visitors can take part in the Oyuk (Scarecrow) Festival in spring and witness handcrafted scarecrows adorning the streets.

Anıtlı: A Multicultural Corner of Historical Texture

Anıtlı is located in the Midyat district of Mardin, a cultural cradle where Syriacs, Muslims, Yazidis, and Christian communities have lived together. The monasteries in this village, established by the earliest Christian communities and still thriving today, top the list of must-visit sites.

Morning and evening services at the Virgin Mary Church, special ceremonies held every 15 days, and religious rituals during Christmas and Easter make the village especially appealing to visitors seeking faith tourism. Additionally, visitors to Anıtlı can explore churches and monasteries in the greater Midyat and surrounding areas (the Tur Abdin region), which were added to UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List in 2021.

Visitors can also enjoy events such as the Midyat International Culture and Art Festival here, taste local delicacies like black chickpea stew, almond sweets, and Syriac wines, purchase traditional souvenirs like shawls, and even participate in traditional village activities, such as milking sheep and harvesting fruits alongside locals.

Kale Üçağız: A Coastal Hidden Gem with Lycian Traces

Kale Üçağız is a coastal village with a unique past in the Demre district of Antalya, the heart of the Turkish Riviera. Also known as "Castle Village”, Kale (Simena) Üçağız (Teimiussa) is a tranquil spot tucked away from the main roads, where visitors can enjoy both crystal-clear waters and rich cultural treasures. The village is a gateway to the famous long-distance trail, the Lycian Way.

From the village, offering easy access to Kekova Island and the sunken city of Simena, visitors can join boat tours exploring different coves or discover ancient ruins by kayaking. Kale Üçağız’s history dates back centuries, with remnants of its rich past visible throughout its streets and landmarks.

The village also charms with its hills covered in olive trees, stone houses adorned with bougainvillaeas, and a small harbour filled with fishing boats, offering a serene atmosphere for all who visit.